Integrated Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTEGRATED INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹237.80 Closed
1.954.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Integrated Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹237.80₹237.90
₹237.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.70₹233.25
₹237.80
Open Price
₹237.90
Prev. Close
₹233.25
Volume
732

Integrated Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1237.87
  • R2237.93
  • R3237.97
  • Pivot
    237.83
  • S1237.77
  • S2237.73
  • S3237.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.93224.51
  • 103.79214.84
  • 203.59199.25
  • 503.11163.79
  • 1002.04124.68
  • 2001.7283.6

Integrated Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3031.45133.48484.136,013.1135,392.5413,888.24
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Integrated Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Integrated Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
05 May, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares

About Integrated Industries Ltd.

Integrated Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DL1995PLC277176 and registration number is 277176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paramjit Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sanidhya Garg
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Reena Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Shashwat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Integrated Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹113.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integrated Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integrated Industries Ltd. is 76.32 and PB ratio of Integrated Industries Ltd. is 201.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Integrated Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹237.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹233.25 and 52-week low of Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹3.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

