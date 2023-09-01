Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.30
|31.45
|133.48
|484.13
|6,013.11
|35,392.54
|13,888.24
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
Integrated Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909DL1995PLC277176 and registration number is 277176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹113.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Integrated Industries Ltd. is 76.32 and PB ratio of Integrated Industries Ltd. is 201.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹237.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹233.25 and 52-week low of Integrated Industries Ltd. is ₹3.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.