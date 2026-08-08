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Integrated Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Integrated Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.83 Closed
2.96₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Integrated Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.72₹3.85
₹3.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.21₹5.62
₹3.83
Open Price
₹3.72
Prev. Close
₹3.72
Volume
627

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Integrated Capital Services		-0.26-12.16-23.71-15.27-19.711.903.09
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Integrated Capital Services has declined 19.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrated Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Integrated Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.83.87
103.813.86
203.913.93
504.334.18
1004.444.31
2004.354.34

Source: Dion Global

Integrated Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Integrated Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Integrated Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTIntegrated Cap.Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTIntegrated Cap.Serv. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor
May 31, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTIntegrated Cap.Serv. - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor
May 31, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTIntegrated Cap.Serv. - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor
May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTIntegrated Cap.Serv. - Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Integrated Capital Services

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC051981 and registration number is 051981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Legal activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajeve Deora
    Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Shukla
    Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Integrated Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Integrated Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Capital Services is ₹3.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Integrated Capital Services?

The Integrated Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Capital Services?

The market cap of Integrated Capital Services is ₹13.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Integrated Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Capital Services are ₹3.85 and ₹3.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Capital Services is ₹5.62 and 52-week low of Integrated Capital Services is ₹3.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Integrated Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Integrated Capital Services has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, -12.16% for the past month, -23.71% over 3 months, -19.71% over 1 year, 1.9% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services are -17.60 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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