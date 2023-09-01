What is the Market Cap of Integrated Capital Services Ltd.? The market cap of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is ₹13.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integrated Capital Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is 68.06 and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is 1.82 as on .

What is the share price of Integrated Capital Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on .