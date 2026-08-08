What is the share price of Integrated Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Capital Services is ₹3.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Integrated Capital Services? The Integrated Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Capital Services? The market cap of Integrated Capital Services is ₹13.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Integrated Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Capital Services are ₹3.85 and ₹3.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Capital Services is ₹5.62 and 52-week low of Integrated Capital Services is ₹3.21 as on .

How has the Integrated Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Integrated Capital Services has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, -12.16% for the past month, -23.71% over 3 months, -19.71% over 1 year, 1.9% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services are -17.60 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global