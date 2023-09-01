Follow Us

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.90 Closed
-5.11-0.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.81₹4.12
₹3.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.81₹6.55
₹3.90
Open Price
₹4.01
Prev. Close
₹4.11
Volume
7,316

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.08
  • R24.25
  • R34.39
  • Pivot
    3.94
  • S13.77
  • S23.63
  • S33.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.934.1
  • 1044.06
  • 204.043.98
  • 504.23.82
  • 1004.123.7
  • 2005.783.79

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.478.6427.043.45-8.45200.0022.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Integrated Capital Services Ltd.

Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC051981 and registration number is 051981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajeve Deora
    Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Shukla
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chander Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khushvinder Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Integrated Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is ₹13.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integrated Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is 68.06 and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Integrated Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integrated Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is ₹6.55 and 52-week low of Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is ₹2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

