Here's the live share price of Integrated Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Integrated Capital Services
|-0.26
|-12.16
|-23.71
|-15.27
|-19.71
|1.90
|3.09
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Integrated Capital Services has declined 19.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Integrated Capital Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.8
|3.87
|10
|3.81
|3.86
|20
|3.91
|3.93
|50
|4.33
|4.18
|100
|4.44
|4.31
|200
|4.35
|4.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Integrated Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Integrated Cap.Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Integrated Cap.Serv. - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor
|May 31, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Integrated Cap.Serv. - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor
|May 31, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Integrated Cap.Serv. - Intimation Regarding Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor
|May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Integrated Cap.Serv. - Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Integrated Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC051981 and registration number is 051981. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Legal activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integrated Capital Services is ₹3.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integrated Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Integrated Capital Services is ₹13.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Integrated Capital Services are ₹3.85 and ₹3.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integrated Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integrated Capital Services is ₹5.62 and 52-week low of Integrated Capital Services is ₹3.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integrated Capital Services has shown returns of 2.96% over the past day, -12.16% for the past month, -23.71% over 3 months, -19.71% over 1 year, 1.9% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services are -17.60 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global