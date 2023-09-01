What is the Market Cap of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.? The market cap of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is ₹11.44 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is 570.0 and PB ratio of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is 1.06 as on .

What is the share price of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is ₹10.83 as on .