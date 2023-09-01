Follow Us

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTEGRA TELECOMMUNICATION & SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.83 Closed
0.280.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.50₹10.97
₹10.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.21₹24.60
₹10.83
Open Price
₹10.50
Prev. Close
₹10.80
Volume
22,986

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.03
  • R211.24
  • R311.5
  • Pivot
    10.77
  • S110.56
  • S210.3
  • S310.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.7910.83
  • 1017.0210.87
  • 2017.5610.94
  • 5017.9111.23
  • 10017.3811.79
  • 20020.7913.48

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.520.65-6.80-11.59-34.76-68.61-78.58
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC020286 and registration number is 020286. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tejas Arun Mahajan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramaswamy Narayan lyer
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jeet Rajen Shah
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemant Padmakar Chavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anagha Mahesh Bhoir
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Mahadeo Raut
    Independent Director

FAQs on Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is ₹11.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is 570.0 and PB ratio of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is ₹10.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is ₹24.60 and 52-week low of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd. is ₹8.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

