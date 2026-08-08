Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Integra Essentia Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTEGRA ESSENTIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Integra Essentia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.25 Closed
-0.79₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Integra Essentia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.22₹1.25
₹1.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.04₹1.89
₹1.25
Open Price
₹1.23
Prev. Close
₹1.26
Volume
4,45,600

Source: Dion Global

Integra Essentia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Integra Essentia		12.610-21.21-12.92-29.22-26.0214.14
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Integra Essentia has declined 29.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Integra Essentia has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Integra Essentia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Integra Essentia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.091.19
101.111.16
201.161.18
501.361.27
1001.331.34
2001.411.48

Source: Dion Global

Integra Essentia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Integra Essentia saw a drop in promoter holding to 9.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Integra Essentia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTIntegra Essentia - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Be Held On August 06, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTIntegra Essentia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTIntegra Essentia - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026 For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter An
Jun 12, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTIntegra Essentia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
May 29, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTIntegra Essentia - Resultoutcome Of Board MeetingAudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March

Source: Dion Global

About Integra Essentia

Integra Essentia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC396238 and registration number is 172888. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 473.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Shweta Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Gunjan Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sony Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Integra Essentia Share Price

What is the share price of Integra Essentia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Essentia is ₹1.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Integra Essentia?

The Integra Essentia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Essentia?

The market cap of Integra Essentia is ₹219.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Integra Essentia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Integra Essentia are ₹1.25 and ₹1.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Essentia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Essentia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Essentia is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Integra Essentia is ₹1.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Integra Essentia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Integra Essentia has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -21.21% over 3 months, -29.22% over 1 year, -26.02% across 3 years, and 14.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integra Essentia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integra Essentia are 657.89 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Integra Essentia News

More Integra Essentia News
Market Pulse