Here's the live share price of Integra Essentia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Integra Essentia
|12.61
|0
|-21.21
|-12.92
|-29.22
|-26.02
|14.14
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Integra Essentia has declined 29.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Integra Essentia has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.09
|1.19
|10
|1.11
|1.16
|20
|1.16
|1.18
|50
|1.36
|1.27
|100
|1.33
|1.34
|200
|1.41
|1.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Integra Essentia saw a drop in promoter holding to 9.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Integra Essentia - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Be Held On August 06, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Integra Essentia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Integra Essentia - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28, 2026 For Audited Financial Results For The Quarter An
|Jun 12, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Integra Essentia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|May 29, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Integra Essentia - Resultoutcome Of Board MeetingAudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March
Source: Dion Global
Integra Essentia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC396238 and registration number is 172888. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 473.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 106.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Essentia is ₹1.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integra Essentia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Integra Essentia is ₹219.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Integra Essentia are ₹1.25 and ₹1.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Essentia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Essentia is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Integra Essentia is ₹1.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integra Essentia has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -21.21% over 3 months, -29.22% over 1 year, -26.02% across 3 years, and 14.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integra Essentia are 657.89 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global