Integra Essentia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC396238 and registration number is 172888. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹265.08 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Integra Essentia Ltd. is 36.87 and PB ratio of Integra Essentia Ltd. is 3.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Essentia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.