What is the share price of Integra Essentia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Essentia is ₹1.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Integra Essentia? The Integra Essentia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Essentia? The market cap of Integra Essentia is ₹219.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Integra Essentia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Integra Essentia are ₹1.25 and ₹1.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Essentia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Essentia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Essentia is ₹1.89 and 52-week low of Integra Essentia is ₹1.04 as on .

How has the Integra Essentia performed historically in terms of returns? The Integra Essentia has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -21.21% over 3 months, -29.22% over 1 year, -26.02% across 3 years, and 14.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integra Essentia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integra Essentia are 657.89 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global