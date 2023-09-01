Follow Us

Integra Essentia Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTEGRA ESSENTIA LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Integra Essentia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹5.80
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.30₹9.45
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹5.80
Volume
1,30,036

Integra Essentia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.8
  • R25.8
  • R35.8
  • Pivot
    5.8
  • S15.8
  • S25.8
  • S35.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.95.68
  • 105.915.73
  • 205.975.86
  • 506.556.06
  • 10056.3
  • 2003.36.3

Integra Essentia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
1.302.841.704.21-21.35107.6516.98
1.6439.6422.5818.3048.22134.8392.31
5.658.8924.1942.2616.507.927.92
27.9147.5470.6993.60111.101,349.44819.79
0.91-8.89-2.4710.17-19.2411.43-14.30
5.95-0.9713.4116.6516.75134.12-29.93
22.3729.9962.84104.5640.32476.79415.69
-0.095.94-5.566.38-32.95234.86586.71
-1.30-14.33-3.8029.90-8.75332.8268.82
5.0028.3942.2481.0132.25505.2683.21
4.162.7526.1634.86-12.6484.9450.11
5.42-15.825.0020.8090.24961.891,374.85
-0.909.415.7437.69209.09418.48418.48
6.215.262.7312.5764.91422.22-16.44
3.59-3.2719.5226.1923.957.00-24.87
4.09-6.251.1110.72-13.3050.62-58.93
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.100.8031.0424.27-17.61129.465.82
-7.1744.10228.85495.82468.74382.14382.14

Integra Essentia Ltd. Share Holdings

Integra Essentia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
  • Book Closure
    Integra Essentia Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 29-Aug-2023 to 04-Sep-2023 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:54 AM

About Integra Essentia Ltd.

Integra Essentia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2007PLC396238 and registration number is 172888. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishesh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Jha
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Mansi Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sony Kumari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Komal Jain
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Integra Essentia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Essentia Ltd.?

The market cap of Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹265.08 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integra Essentia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integra Essentia Ltd. is 36.87 and PB ratio of Integra Essentia Ltd. is 3.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Integra Essentia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Essentia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Essentia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹9.45 and 52-week low of Integra Essentia Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

