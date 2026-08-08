Here's the live share price of Integra Engineering India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Integra Engineering India
|-4.51
|-20.67
|-30.79
|-5.37
|-32.57
|-11.1
|15.59
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|7.77
|0.58
|48.22
|82.76
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-9.43
|-12.51
|-0.21
|-23.87
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|3.66
|6.4
|26.59
|20.55
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|16.66
|3.3
|57.57
|166.05
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|4.03
|2.26
|-8.75
|-17.58
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|5.77
|11.53
|5.46
|11.73
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-5.78
|-24.76
|-29.84
|-44.26
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|2.05
|-15.4
|-2.49
|-22.86
|31.91
|29.2
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-12.02
|-21.66
|-8.79
|-19.04
|3.1
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|17.61
|32.53
|182.7
|182.7
|41.4
|23.1
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|8.71
|1.58
|12.16
|-18.32
|-1.83
|-1.1
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-8.37
|-23.78
|4
|-21.98
|3.8
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-8.46
|-19.3
|10.05
|-27.41
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|5.61
|101.07
|110.03
|70.69
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-5.33
|36.36
|198.58
|143.95
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|13.21
|72.5
|89.32
|126.22
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|28.29
|8.94
|1.08
|-24.16
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-10.87
|-11.44
|-6.2
|-17.18
|20.7
|30.8
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Integra Engineering India has declined 32.57% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Integra Engineering India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.05
|166.63
|10
|168.37
|168.98
|20
|179.44
|176.76
|50
|203.82
|189.64
|100
|189.24
|191.79
|200
|189.42
|195.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Integra Engineering India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Integra Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 18, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Integra Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 17, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Integra Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Integra Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Integra Engineering - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Integra Engineering India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1981PLC028741 and registration number is 028741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mechanical and electro-mechanical signalling safety and traffic control equipment for railways, tramways, inland waterways, roads, parking facilities, airfields etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Engineering India is ₹158.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integra Engineering India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Integra Engineering India is ₹546.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Integra Engineering India are ₹162.95 and ₹154.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Engineering India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Engineering India is ₹270.00 and 52-week low of Integra Engineering India is ₹118.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Integra Engineering India has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -22.43% for the past month, -30.72% over 3 months, -34.68% over 1 year, -10.9% across 3 years, and 15.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India are 36.80 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global