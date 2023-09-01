Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Integra Engineering India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹248.85 Closed
0.30.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Integra Engineering India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.85₹256.00
₹248.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.40₹284.70
₹248.85
Open Price
₹252.60
Prev. Close
₹248.10
Volume
44,625

Integra Engineering India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1255.62
  • R2262.38
  • R3268.77
  • Pivot
    249.23
  • S1242.47
  • S2236.08
  • S3229.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.83246.82
  • 1063.79241.76
  • 2062.94235.95
  • 5062.91225.49
  • 10065.83202.35
  • 20075.34166.25

Integra Engineering India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1413.8141.51165.24279.92928.31342.40
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Integra Engineering India Ltd. Share Holdings

Integra Engineering India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP

About Integra Engineering India Ltd.

Integra Engineering India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1981PLC028741 and registration number is 028741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mechanical and electro-mechanical signalling safety and traffic control equipment for railways, tramways, inland waterways, roads, parking facilities, airfields etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Corinne Ruckstuhl
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adrian Oehler
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shalin S Divatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Sanghvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Divan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhargav Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Salhotra
    Additional Director

FAQs on Integra Engineering India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Engineering India Ltd.?

The market cap of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹855.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integra Engineering India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is 40.97 and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is 13.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Integra Engineering India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹248.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Engineering India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Engineering India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹284.70 and 52-week low of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹56.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data