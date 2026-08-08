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Integra Engineering India Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Integra Engineering India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹158.70 Closed
-2.58₹ -4.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Integra Engineering India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.80₹162.95
₹158.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.00₹270.00
₹158.70
Open Price
₹160.05
Prev. Close
₹162.90
Volume
17,952

Source: Dion Global

Integra Engineering India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Integra Engineering India		-4.51-20.67-30.79-5.37-32.57-11.115.59
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.047.770.5848.2282.7661.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-9.43-12.51-0.21-23.8737.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.833.666.426.5920.5517.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3716.663.357.57166.0570.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.114.032.26-8.75-17.5821.8812.61
LMW		3.915.7711.535.4611.737.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-5.78-24.76-29.84-44.2614.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.772.05-15.4-2.49-22.8631.9129.2
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-12.02-21.66-8.79-19.043.142.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2217.6132.53182.7182.741.423.1
Ajax Engineering		-2.948.711.5812.16-18.32-1.83-1.1
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-8.37-23.784-21.983.81.29
Praj Industries		4.35-8.46-19.310.05-27.41-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.335.61101.07110.0370.6919.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-5.3336.36198.58143.9524.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5513.2172.589.32126.2254.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1428.298.941.08-24.16-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-10.87-11.44-6.2-17.1820.730.8

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Integra Engineering India has declined 32.57% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (82.76%), Suzlon Energy (-23.87%), Triveni Turbine (20.55%). From a 5 year perspective, Integra Engineering India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Integra Engineering India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Integra Engineering India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.05166.63
10168.37168.98
20179.44176.76
50203.82189.64
100189.24191.79
200189.42195.62

Source: Dion Global

Integra Engineering India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Integra Engineering India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Integra Engineering India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTIntegra Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 18, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTIntegra Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 17, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTIntegra Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 16, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTIntegra Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTIntegra Engineering - Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Integra Engineering India

Integra Engineering India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1981PLC028741 and registration number is 028741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mechanical and electro-mechanical signalling safety and traffic control equipment for railways, tramways, inland waterways, roads, parking facilities, airfields etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Corinne Ruckstuhl
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adrian Oehler
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Komal Solomon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Salhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilipsinh Jadeja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Integra Engineering India Share Price

What is the share price of Integra Engineering India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Engineering India is ₹158.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Integra Engineering India?

The Integra Engineering India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Engineering India?

The market cap of Integra Engineering India is ₹546.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Integra Engineering India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Integra Engineering India are ₹162.95 and ₹154.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Engineering India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Engineering India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Engineering India is ₹270.00 and 52-week low of Integra Engineering India is ₹118.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Integra Engineering India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Integra Engineering India has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -22.43% for the past month, -30.72% over 3 months, -34.68% over 1 year, -10.9% across 3 years, and 15.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India are 36.80 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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