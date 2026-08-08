What is the share price of Integra Engineering India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Engineering India is ₹158.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Integra Engineering India? The Integra Engineering India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Engineering India? The market cap of Integra Engineering India is ₹546.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Integra Engineering India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Integra Engineering India are ₹162.95 and ₹154.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Engineering India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Engineering India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Engineering India is ₹270.00 and 52-week low of Integra Engineering India is ₹118.00 as on .

How has the Integra Engineering India performed historically in terms of returns? The Integra Engineering India has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -22.43% for the past month, -30.72% over 3 months, -34.68% over 1 year, -10.9% across 3 years, and 15.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India are 36.80 and 4.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global