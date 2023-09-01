Integra Engineering India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1981PLC028741 and registration number is 028741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mechanical and electro-mechanical signalling safety and traffic control equipment for railways, tramways, inland waterways, roads, parking facilities, airfields etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.