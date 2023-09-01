Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
Integra Engineering India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ1981PLC028741 and registration number is 028741. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of mechanical and electro-mechanical signalling safety and traffic control equipment for railways, tramways, inland waterways, roads, parking facilities, airfields etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹855.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is 40.97 and PB ratio of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is 13.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹248.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Engineering India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹284.70 and 52-week low of Integra Engineering India Ltd. is ₹56.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.