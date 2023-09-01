Follow Us

Integra Capital Management Ltd. Share Price

INTEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.39 Closed
-4.99-0.86
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Integra Capital Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.39₹16.40
₹16.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.25₹24.05
₹16.39
Open Price
₹16.40
Prev. Close
₹17.25
Volume
183

Integra Capital Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.4
  • R216.4
  • R316.41
  • Pivot
    16.39
  • S116.39
  • S216.38
  • S316.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.2517.4
  • 1021.1117.72
  • 2019.6118.52
  • 5021.0719.74
  • 10022.0120.53
  • 20021.5320.8

Integra Capital Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.34-8.94-19.14-30.99-12.59-63.42-62.75
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Integra Capital Management Ltd. Share Holdings

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Integra Capital Management Ltd.

Integra Capital Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1990PLC040042 and registration number is 040042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Vohra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saroj Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kuam Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Vohra
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Pratapray Shanghavi
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Rajgopal Swami
    Additional Director

FAQs on Integra Capital Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Capital Management Ltd.?

The market cap of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is ₹7.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integra Capital Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is 18.93 and PB ratio of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is 2.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Integra Capital Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Capital Management Ltd. is ₹16.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Integra Capital Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Integra Capital Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is ₹24.05 and 52-week low of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is ₹17.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

