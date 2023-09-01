What is the Market Cap of Integra Capital Management Ltd.? The market cap of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is ₹7.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Integra Capital Management Ltd.? P/E ratio of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is 18.93 and PB ratio of Integra Capital Management Ltd. is 2.09 as on .

What is the share price of Integra Capital Management Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Integra Capital Management Ltd. is ₹16.39 as on .