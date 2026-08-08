What is the share price of Intec Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intec Capital is ₹15.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Intec Capital? The Intec Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intec Capital? The market cap of Intec Capital is ₹28.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Intec Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Intec Capital are ₹15.50 and ₹15.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intec Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intec Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intec Capital is ₹18.84 and 52-week low of Intec Capital is ₹8.67 as on .

How has the Intec Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Intec Capital has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 3.96% over 3 months, -4.26% over 1 year, -3.96% across 3 years, and -1.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intec Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intec Capital are 4.13 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global