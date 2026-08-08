Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Intec Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTEC CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Intec Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.50 Closed
-1.90₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Intec Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.50₹15.50
₹15.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.67₹18.84
₹15.50
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹15.80
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Intec Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Intec Capital		-0.70-0.583.9645.40-4.26-3.96-1.83
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Intec Capital has declined 4.26% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Intec Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Intec Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Intec Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.5815.69
1015.5915.64
2015.5415.56
5015.3515.19
10013.8214.58
20013.9314.41

Source: Dion Global

Intec Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Intec Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Intec Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTIntec Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Qu
Jul 29, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTIntec Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Between Promo
Jul 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTIntec Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTIntec Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 23.05.2026
May 23, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTIntec Capital - Annual Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Intec Capital

Intec Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057410 and registration number is 057410. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Goel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ursala Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shalini Rahul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpy Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arjunn Kumar Tyagi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanwar Nitin Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Intec Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Intec Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intec Capital is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Intec Capital?

The Intec Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intec Capital?

The market cap of Intec Capital is ₹28.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Intec Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Intec Capital are ₹15.50 and ₹15.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intec Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intec Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intec Capital is ₹18.84 and 52-week low of Intec Capital is ₹8.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Intec Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Intec Capital has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 3.96% over 3 months, -4.26% over 1 year, -3.96% across 3 years, and -1.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intec Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intec Capital are 4.13 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Intec Capital News

More Intec Capital News
Market Pulse