Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Intec Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057410 and registration number is 057410. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹31.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Intec Capital Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Intec Capital Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹17.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intec Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹29.45 and 52-week low of Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹14.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.