Here's the live share price of Intec Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Intec Capital
|-0.70
|-0.58
|3.96
|45.40
|-4.26
|-3.96
|-1.83
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Intec Capital has declined 4.26% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Intec Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.58
|15.69
|10
|15.59
|15.64
|20
|15.54
|15.56
|50
|15.35
|15.19
|100
|13.82
|14.58
|200
|13.93
|14.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Intec Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Intec Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Qu
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Intec Capital - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Inter-Se Transfer Of Shares Between Promo
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Intec Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Intec Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 23.05.2026
|May 23, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Intec Capital - Annual Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Intec Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057410 and registration number is 057410. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intec Capital is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intec Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Intec Capital is ₹28.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Intec Capital are ₹15.50 and ₹15.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intec Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intec Capital is ₹18.84 and 52-week low of Intec Capital is ₹8.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intec Capital has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 3.96% over 3 months, -4.26% over 1 year, -3.96% across 3 years, and -1.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intec Capital are 4.13 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global