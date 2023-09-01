Follow Us

INTEC CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.11 Closed
10.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Intec Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.10₹17.65
₹17.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.27₹29.45
₹17.11
Open Price
₹17.65
Prev. Close
₹16.94
Volume
327

Intec Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.81
  • R218.5
  • R319.36
  • Pivot
    16.95
  • S116.26
  • S215.4
  • S314.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.8516.97
  • 1025.8217.07
  • 2025.5517.19
  • 5021.5117.59
  • 10021.1818.13
  • 20022.5519.04

Intec Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.41-2.17-15.67-3.33-6.76-19.29-46.53
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Intec Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Intec Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Intec Capital Ltd.

Intec Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057410 and registration number is 057410. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S K Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Rahul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpy Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanwar Nitin Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Intec Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Intec Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹31.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Intec Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Intec Capital Ltd. is -1.04 and PB ratio of Intec Capital Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Intec Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹17.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intec Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intec Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹29.45 and 52-week low of Intec Capital Ltd. is ₹14.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

