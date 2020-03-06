Insurers prepare to launch virus products

Large corporations are also approaching insurers to seek additional protection over and above group insurance cover.

By Malini Bhupta

Health and general insurance players are keeping a close watch on the spread of Covid-19 in India as they prepare to launch new products that will specifically cater to treatment and quarantine costs. Large corporations are also seeking specialised covers from insurers over and above the group insurance plans so that quarantined employees are covered.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SBI General Insurance and Future Generali, among others, that FE spoke to said they were looking at launching vector-based products that would address people affected by the new virus. Go Digit has already launched such a product two days ago, which is being offered under the regulator’s sandbox product approval guidelines.

Vector-based products are those where an insurer pays a lump sum to the insured in case he/she is diagnosed with any serious disease caused by vectors, which are essentially organisms that transmit pathogens. Irdai on Wednesday came up with a set of guidelines for insurers so that they can apply for such vector-based products for which approvals would be fast-tracked.

Explains Shreeraj Deshpande, COO, Future Generali India Insurance Company, “We are positively looking at it and are working on such a product. Such a product would benefit even those who are not hospitalised. If a person contracts the novel coronavirus, there’s loss of income due to quarantine and the new product would cover such a situation.”

The Insurance Regulatory Regulatory and Development Authority of India on Wednesday came out with guidelines for insurers where it said, “In order to provide need-based health insurance, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector-borne ones. For the purpose of meeting health insurance requirements of various sections, insurers are advised to design products covering costs of treatment for coronavirus.” Consumers with existing mediclaim policies need not worry as the insurance regulator has guided insurers to settle hospitalisation claims from those infected by the virus.

SBI General Insurance is evaluating a short-duration vector-based product, which will cover other such ailments too, and not just Covid-19, said Pankaj Verma, head of underwriting operation, SBI General Insurance.

Large corporations are also approaching insurers to seek additional protection over and above group insurance cover. Sanjay Datta, chief – underwriting and claims at ICICI Lombard, said the company is looking at all variants and add-on covers, apart from new products, as many companies have sought extra cover over and above group insurance covers. While the insurer is working on a coronavirus-specific product, Datta said it is typically hard to sell a product like this after the crisis is over.