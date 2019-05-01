Insurance stock picks: Should you buy HDFC Life, ICICI Life shares after Q4 results?

After leading private sector life insurers HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported their Q4 results, analysts note that the numbers have come in line with expectations. Notably, HDFC Standard Life Insurance has reported a 24% on-year growth in total premium as new business premium grew by 32%. Notably, the firm\u2019s individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 135 to Rs 6,260 crore for FY19. Taking stock of the results, brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher noted that operating metrics have been strong with in line with estimates. \u201cHDFCLI continued to deliver 20% RoEV with VNB growth of 20% in FY19 and superior margins which has helped deliver similar growth in EV which has been largely in-line with estimates,\u201d Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, the stock is trading at a premium to peers, but it is warranted. Strong product innovation, growth in high margin products, stable operating metrics and high quality franchise warrants a higher multiple at 3.4 times, noted the firm. Also read:\u00a0Modi govt\u2019s key focus on self employment; not easy to employ so many job seekers, says BJP spokesperson However, peers provide much higher upside as in FY19 peers have also seen better improvements in margins, gains to EV and strong growth in protection segments should help lower discount of 40-50% from current levels, the firm added. Prabhudas Lilladher has a target stock price of Rs 465 on the shares. HDFC Life Insurance shares closed at Rs 405.45 on BSE yesterday. Prabhudas Lilladher\u2019s target stock price implies an upside of nearly 15% from the current market price. WATCH: HDFC Securities' Dipen Seth's take on Yes Bank shock loss \ufeff Rival ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 consolidated net profit declined by 23% decline to Rs 261.02 crore for the January-March period. The firm had reported a net profit of Rs 340.26 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Interestingly, the consolidated total income more than doubled to Rs 16,053.89 crore from Rs 7,136.87 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing. Taking stock of the results, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, said that new business strain from the rising share of the protection business remains a drag. In the insurance space VNB is used to measure profitability of the new business written in a specific period. \u201cWe estimate around 20% CAGR in VNB over FY19-21, led by a 15% CAGR in new business APE, while operating RoEV is expected to sustain at appraximately 18%. We roll forward our estimates and value IPRU at Rs 450 per share,\u201d Motilal Oswal said in its report. ICICI Prudential shares closed at Rs 368. (Please consult your financial advisor before taking any investment related decision)