Insurance: A weak February for most life insurers, March expected to be better

Life insurance companies reported 1% growth in APE in Feb 2020, translating to 22% growth for 11MFY20.

Most life insurance companies reported low growth in February; HDFC Life, with its strong traditional business push, was an exception among large players. ULIPs were weak despite increased inflows to equity mutual funds. Overlooking February, overall APE momentum has been strong (up 22% YTD) though we find headwinds to our VNB margin assumptions for FY2021e due to higher effective tax rates and increase in reinsurance rates— impact of both remains a bit challenging to model at this stage. Post sharp stock price correction, we upgrade SBI Life to ADD from REDUCE with unchanged FV of Rs 1,010.

Weak month for most; March may be better

Life insurance companies reported 1% growth in APE in Feb 2020, translating to 22% growth for 11MFY20. While LIC was weak with 7% decline, private sector was not strong either (up 8% y-o-y). Individual APE was down 1% y-o-y with 7% decline for LIC and 4% growth for private players. Among major players, HDFC Life (individual APE up 29% y-o-y) and Bajaj Life (up 23% y-o-y) were strong while others were weak; ICICI Life was down 15%, SBI Life down 5%, Birla SL down 2% and Max Life up 1%. LIC had reported strong growth (individual APE up 99% y-o-y) in January due to the sunset period of some of its products; on this base, momentum slowed down in February. Interestingly, while ULIPs seemed weak, inflow to equity mutual funds picked up to Rs 96 bn from Rs 72 bn in January 2020 and Rs 44 bn in February 2019. We expect March 2020e to be stronger as

(i) ULIP growth may likely pick up with a lag and (ii) large players will likely push protection policies in the sunset month of current pricing regime.

Two headwinds on VNB margins

We find two headwinds on VNB margins of life insurance companies, viz. (i) increase in effective tax rate due to removal of DDT; and (ii) increase in reinsurance rates which may not be fully passed on due to competitive pressures. We don’t find any significant impact of removal of 80C benefits, as the share of Q4 business for most companies has reduced over the past few years; Google trends, however, suggest otherwise, i.e. ratio of searches for insurance sector-related terms remain stable in Q4.

Market sources suggest that reinsurance companies will increase rates from April 2020. The quantum of rise and the ability of companies to pass on the rise will determine VNB margin movement. We upgrade SBI Life to ADD from REDUCE, post a sharp correction in its stock price. We keep our appraisal value-based FV unchanged at Rs 1,010 (2.9X EV December 2021e). We will revisit our VNB and EV estimates after getting some clarity on the impact of rise in reinsurance rates on its business.