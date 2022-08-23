Institutional investors vote against Balaji Telefilms, Disa India resolutions

Institutional investors have voted against three resolutions of Balaji Telefilms and one of Disa India with their entire votes polled, while a total of 110 resolutions were favoured with 100% votes cast.

A resolution of Sansera Engineering (related to change in charter documents) to approve certain articles in Articles of Association) was disapproved with 44.68% of the total institutional shareholders votes. The motion was ‘rejected’ based on the total votes (including that of promoters and other shareholders), according to data compiled by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS).

“The promoters of Sansera Engineering did not have a vote,” IiAS, which analysed AGM and postal ballot data for the seven days from August 12, said.

Despite the high dissent by institutional shareholders, all these resolutions, except that of Sansera Engineering, were approved by the votes of entire shareholders (including promoters and others).

The resolutions of Balaji Telefilms that were not favoured by institutional shareholders included appointment of directors and grant of stock options and that of Disa India was for reappointment of a director.