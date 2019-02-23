Institutional holdings for FPIs, DIIs hit all-time high in December quarter

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 12:29 AM

In Q3FY19, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 19,100 crore and for the same period in the previous year FPIs bought equities worth Rs 16,900 crore. For the December 2018 quarter, banks, IT services and oil and gas were the top sectors that witnessed selling by FPIs, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Institutional holdings for FPIs, DIIs hit all-time high Institutional holdings for FPIs, DIIs hit all-time high

In Q3FY19, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 19,100 crore and for the same period in the previous year FPIs bought equities worth Rs 16,900 crore. For the December 2018 quarter, banks, IT services and oil and gas were the top sectors that witnessed selling by FPIs, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

While mutual funds (MFs) invested around `32,200 crore in the quarter with banks, IT services, oil and gas and consumable fuels witnessing the most buying. “For Q3FY19, the ownership of FPIs in the BSE-200 index was steady at 23.6%. Mutual fund holding in the BSE-200 Index increased to 7.1% in the December quarter from 6.5% in the September quarter,” said Kotak Institutional Equities in a report.

According to Axis Capital, overall institutional holding for both FPIs and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) in India Inc was all-time high of 34% (at $605 billion) in Q3FY19. Additionally, the DII holding was at 13%, which was at an all-time high. “In Q3FY19, FPI holding stood at 24% for National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty stocks and 17% for mid-caps, thus a blended 20% in BSE-500. FPI portfolio is valued at $362 billion, which is 43% of total float,” added Axis Capital in a report.

Additionally, holding in Nifty and CNX Midcap increased at 15% and 13%, respectively. The increase was mainly due to consistent flows into MFs, taking their holding in the BSE-500 to an all-time high of 7%.

READ ALSO | Warren Buffett’s only real-estate stock is a multi-bagger; here’s how much he made

During the quarter, FPIs and DIIs increased their weightage particularly in private banks, information technology (IT) and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG). They decreased weightage in autos, PSBs, and telecom. FPIs raised their stake in IT and FMCG, but cut in autos. DIIs increased their stake in private banks, but reduced stake in autos and NBFCs. FPIs are overweight on autos, NBFCs, cement, pharma and under weight on banks, engineering, metals and oil.

While DIIs are overweight on PSBs, cement, engineering, FMCG, metals, pharma and power and underweight on private banks, NBFCs, oil and telecom against their Nifty benchmarks.

Owing to volatile market in 2018, with Nifty giving merely 4.03% returns – its lowest gains in three years – net outflows by FPIs were worth $5 billion in 2018. This was for the first time in five years. However, net inflows totaling to $40 billion till 2018 were infused into domestic mutual funds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Institutional holdings for FPIs, DIIs hit all-time high in December quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition