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Inspirisys Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

INSPIRISYS SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Inspirisys Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.99 Closed
3.08₹ 3.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inspirisys Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.66₹101.60
₹100.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.48₹133.30
₹100.99
Open Price
₹101.25
Prev. Close
₹97.97
Volume
1,049

Source: Dion Global

Inspirisys Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inspirisys Solutions		1.63-4.1812.941.54-4.278.309.72
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inspirisys Solutions has declined 4.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Inspirisys Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Inspirisys Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inspirisys Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.18100.46
1099.99100.59
20101.75102
50110.54103.59
10097.85100.96
20094.5598.23

Source: Dion Global

Inspirisys Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inspirisys Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inspirisys Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTInspirisys Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) & (2) Of SEBI (LODR) R
Jul 23, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTInspirisys Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 08, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTInspirisys Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTInspirisys Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTInspirisys Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Inspirisys Solutions

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1995PLC031736 and registration number is 031736. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 466.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satoshi Iwanaga
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Murali Gopalakrishnan
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Toru Horiuchi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh R Muni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Jagan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Cauvery Dharmaraj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inspirisys Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Inspirisys Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inspirisys Solutions is ₹100.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inspirisys Solutions?

The Inspirisys Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inspirisys Solutions?

The market cap of Inspirisys Solutions is ₹400.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inspirisys Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inspirisys Solutions are ₹101.60 and ₹97.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inspirisys Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inspirisys Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inspirisys Solutions is ₹133.30 and 52-week low of Inspirisys Solutions is ₹70.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inspirisys Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inspirisys Solutions has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, 12.94% over 3 months, -4.27% over 1 year, 8.3% across 3 years, and 9.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inspirisys Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inspirisys Solutions are 9.78 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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