Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INSPIRISYS SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹68.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.30₹70.30
₹68.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.05₹86.40
₹68.30
Open Price
₹70.30
Prev. Close
₹68.30
Volume
5,474

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.63
  • R270.97
  • R371.63
  • Pivot
    68.97
  • S167.63
  • S266.97
  • S365.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.7270.04
  • 1048.9471.54
  • 2048.8972.86
  • 5053.4770.89
  • 10058.5165.79
  • 20059.7761.11

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.44-4.81-2.5054.3520.56127.29-13.98
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inspirisys Solutions Ltd.

Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1995PLC031736 and registration number is 031736. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Toru Horiuchi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh R Muni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Gopalakrishnan
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Ruchi Naithani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Jagan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Koji Iketani
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director

FAQs on Inspirisys Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is ₹270.58 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is 13.97 and PB ratio of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is 3.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is ₹68.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is ₹86.40 and 52-week low of Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is ₹38.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data