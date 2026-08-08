Here's the live share price of Inspirisys Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inspirisys Solutions
|1.63
|-4.18
|12.94
|1.54
|-4.27
|8.30
|9.72
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inspirisys Solutions has declined 4.27% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Inspirisys Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.18
|100.46
|10
|99.99
|100.59
|20
|101.75
|102
|50
|110.54
|103.59
|100
|97.85
|100.96
|200
|94.55
|98.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inspirisys Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Inspirisys Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) & (2) Of SEBI (LODR) R
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Inspirisys Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Inspirisys Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Inspirisys Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Inspirisys Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30006TN1995PLC031736 and registration number is 031736. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 466.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inspirisys Solutions is ₹100.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inspirisys Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inspirisys Solutions is ₹400.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inspirisys Solutions are ₹101.60 and ₹97.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inspirisys Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inspirisys Solutions is ₹133.30 and 52-week low of Inspirisys Solutions is ₹70.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inspirisys Solutions has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -4.18% for the past month, 12.94% over 3 months, -4.27% over 1 year, 8.3% across 3 years, and 9.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inspirisys Solutions are 9.78 and 3.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global