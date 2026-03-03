Facebook Pixel Code
Inspire Films Share Price

NSE
BSE

INSPIRE FILMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Inspire Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Inspire Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.50₹28.25
₹11.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹11.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Inspire Films has declined 30.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.00%.

Inspire Films’s current P/E of -2.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Inspire Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inspire Films		-12.0011.68-12.00-46.08-50.00-45.47-30.50
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Inspire Films has declined 50.00% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Inspire Films has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Inspire Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Inspire Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.9411.65
1011.4411.48
2010.9411.26
5011.411.92
10014.3213.83
20017.6817.69

Inspire Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inspire Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.42%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Inspire Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Inspire Films fact sheet for more information

About Inspire Films

Inspire Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2012PLC226209 and registration number is 226209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yash Arabinda Patnaik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Yash Patnaik
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Sen
    Director
  • Mr. Rangaraj Ravindran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girija Shankar Nayak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inspire Films Share Price

What is the share price of Inspire Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inspire Films is ₹11.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inspire Films?

The Inspire Films is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inspire Films?

The market cap of Inspire Films is ₹14.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inspire Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inspire Films are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inspire Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inspire Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inspire Films is ₹28.25 and 52-week low of Inspire Films is ₹9.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Inspire Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inspire Films has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 11.68% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -50.0% over 1 year, -45.47% across 3 years, and -30.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inspire Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inspire Films are -2.93 and 0.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Inspire Films News

