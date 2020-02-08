Insecticides India net profit declines 49% to Rs 8.6 crore

The company spent Rs31 crore on changes in product inventories in the quarter while it had gained Rs201.7 crore on this account in the corresponding period in 2018.

Agro-chemical manufacturing firm Insecticides India (IIL) recorded a 49% year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in net profit to Rs 8.6 crore for the December quarter, with declining exports and lower sales to its large institutional consumers. Also, the negative fair valuation of the company’s inventory significantly offset the benefit of 21.8% y-o-y revenue growth to Rs 263 crore in the quarter.

Earnings before taxes, interest depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in Q3FY20 fell 28.2% y-o-y to Rs23 crore. Ebitda margin fell 600 basis points to 8.7%. The company spent Rs31 crore on changes in product inventories in the quarter while it had gained Rs201.7 crore on this account in the corresponding period in 2018. IIL also spent Rs17 crore on employee expenses in the quarter, a 14% y-o-y growth.

Exports and the B2B segment comprise 24% of the company’s revenue share. “There were late rains in some parts of the country, where sowing has been delayed a bit, but output in general is expected to be better due to optimum moisture content in the soil,” Rajesh Agarwal, managing director, IIL, said. Agarwal expects profitability to improve with the recovery in prices by end of next quarter.