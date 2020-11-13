  • MORE MARKET STATS

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

By: |
November 13, 2020 1:44 PM

The issue allocation is around 69 per cent and 31 per cent to domestic and foreign investors respectively, the company said.

Inox Leisure operates 147 multiplexes with 626 screens across 68 cities.

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares.

The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversubscribed 3.5 times by marquee global and domestic institutional investors, the company said in a statement.

Related News

The QIP, which opened on November 9 and closed on November 12, got subscription from investors like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Eastspring Investments, ICICI Prudential, Birla Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund, among others.

The issue allocation is around 69 per cent and 31 per cent to domestic and foreign investors respectively, the company said.

Siddharth Jain, a director at Inox Group said, “The response to the QIP issue endorses the faith investors have in the future of our business model.”

The funds will be utilised to meet capital expenditure requirements for the ongoing and future projects, to sustain growth, for business expansion and to improve financial leveraging strength apart from meeting working capital requirements and debt repayment.

Inox Leisure operates 147 multiplexes with 626 screens across 68 cities.

The company’s shares were trading nearly 1 per cent down over its previous close at Rs 266.75 on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mutual Funds continue selling RIL, banking shares; SBI, HDFC, ICICI MFs buy these stocks instead
2Good time to buy gold after recent fall in prices; yellow metal may make new high by 2021
3Love for Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts pushes Jubilant FoodWorks’ share price to all-time high