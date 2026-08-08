Here's the live share price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innovatus Entertainment Networks
|-4.78
|-21.09
|-40.59
|-53.10
|-65.16
|-33.90
|-22.00
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innovatus Entertainment Networks has declined 65.16% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovatus Entertainment Networks has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.3
|14.28
|10
|13.74
|14.32
|20
|14.84
|15.46
|50
|19.54
|19.35
|100
|24.55
|25.12
|200
|36.16
|30.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innovatus Entertainment Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Innovatus Ent. - Results For The Period 30Th September, 2025
|Jul 19, 2026, 03:50 AM IST IST
|Innovatus Ent. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Innovatus Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Innovatus Ent. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited/Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year En
|Jun 27, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Innovatus Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120MH2012PLC235621 and registration number is 235621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹14.14 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The Innovatus Entertainment Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹34.23 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks are ₹14.97 and ₹14.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovatus Entertainment Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹11.93 as on Apr 15, 2025.
The Innovatus Entertainment Networks has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -40.59% over 3 months, -65.16% over 1 year, -33.9% across 3 years, and -22.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks are 0.00 and 1.02 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global