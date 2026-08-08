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Innovatus Entertainment Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOVATUS ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.14 Closed
-4.78₹ -0.71
As on Apr 15, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innovatus Entertainment Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.11₹14.97
₹14.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.93₹70.00
₹14.14
Open Price
₹14.11
Prev. Close
₹14.85
Volume
57,000

Source: Dion Global

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innovatus Entertainment Networks		-4.78-21.09-40.59-53.10-65.16-33.90-22.00
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innovatus Entertainment Networks has declined 65.16% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovatus Entertainment Networks has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.314.28
1013.7414.32
2014.8415.46
5019.5419.35
10024.5525.12
20036.1630.22

Source: Dion Global

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innovatus Entertainment Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innovatus Entertainment Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTInnovatus Ent. - Results For The Period 30Th September, 2025
Jul 19, 2026, 03:50 AM IST ISTInnovatus Ent. - Results-Delay in Financial Results
Jul 10, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTInnovatus Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 01, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTInnovatus Ent. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Audited/Unaudited Financial Result For The Half Year En
Jun 27, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTInnovatus Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Innovatus Entertainment Networks

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74120MH2012PLC235621 and registration number is 235621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Dattaram Khanvilkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor Anil Kokate
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ujwala Kisan Pagare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshal Vilas Wagh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Innovatus Entertainment Networks Share Price

What is the share price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹14.14 as on Apr 15, 2025.

What kind of stock is Innovatus Entertainment Networks?

The Innovatus Entertainment Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks?

The market cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹34.23 Cr as on Apr 15, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovatus Entertainment Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks are ₹14.97 and ₹14.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovatus Entertainment Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹11.93 as on Apr 15, 2025.

How has the Innovatus Entertainment Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innovatus Entertainment Networks has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -40.59% over 3 months, -65.16% over 1 year, -33.9% across 3 years, and -22.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks are 0.00 and 1.02 on Apr 15, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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