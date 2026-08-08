What is the share price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹14.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Innovatus Entertainment Networks? The Innovatus Entertainment Networks is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks? The market cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹34.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovatus Entertainment Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks are ₹14.97 and ₹14.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovatus Entertainment Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹70.00 and 52-week low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks is ₹11.93 as on .

How has the Innovatus Entertainment Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The Innovatus Entertainment Networks has shown returns of -4.78% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -40.59% over 3 months, -65.16% over 1 year, -33.9% across 3 years, and -22.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks are 0.00 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global