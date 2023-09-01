Follow Us

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. Share Price

INNOVATUS ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.26 Closed
-0.88-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.26₹39.99
₹39.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.98₹50.00
₹39.26
Open Price
₹39.61
Prev. Close
₹39.61
Volume
12,000

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.75
  • R240.23
  • R340.48
  • Pivot
    39.5
  • S139.02
  • S238.77
  • S338.29

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.7939.89
  • 104.940.48
  • 202.450
  • 500.980
  • 1000.490
  • 2000.240

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.51-19.81-19.81-19.81-19.81-19.81-19.81
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. Share Holdings

About Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd.

Entertainment & Media

Management

  • Mr. Azharuddin R Mulla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ujwala Kisan Pagare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshal Vilas Wagh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd.?

The market cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is ₹15.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is 3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is ₹39.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd. is ₹36.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

