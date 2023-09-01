Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|18.32
|60.63
|114.05
|186.09
|331.06
|1,180.25
|276.54
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.89
|8.32
|47.40
|67.71
|182.52
|658.87
|1,257.96
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.01
|-3.81
|32.38
|28.56
|25.70
|49.39
|-47.75
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|15.20
|22.73
|85.73
|120.14
|105.72
|1,834.12
|733.48
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.31
|5.79
|22.99
|26.38
|67.95
|571.80
|256.79
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|17 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC120229 and registration number is 120229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition and site preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹483.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹256.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹243.95 and 52-week low of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.