What is the share price of Innovators Facade Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovators Facade Systems is ₹124.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Innovators Facade Systems? The Innovators Facade Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovators Facade Systems? The market cap of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹234.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovators Facade Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovators Facade Systems are ₹128.80 and ₹122.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovators Facade Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovators Facade Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹234.60 and 52-week low of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹102.00 as on .

How has the Innovators Facade Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Innovators Facade Systems has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -27.16% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -7.11% across 3 years, and 16.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems are 17.47 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global