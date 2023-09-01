Follow Us

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. Share Price

INNOVATORS FACADE SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹256.05 Closed
4.9812.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹248.80₹256.05
₹256.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹243.95
₹256.05
Open Price
₹248.80
Prev. Close
₹243.90
Volume
52,800

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1258.47
  • R2260.88
  • R3265.72
  • Pivot
    253.63
  • S1251.22
  • S2246.38
  • S3243.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.88229.77
  • 1057.5217.5
  • 2058.62199.94
  • 5060.01172.54
  • 10059.3146.44
  • 20062.33118.92

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.3260.63114.05186.09331.061,180.25276.54
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
17 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Innovators Facade Systems Ltd.

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC120229 and registration number is 120229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition and site preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Radheshyam Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raman Sharma
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shivchand Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Bhati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chand Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovators Facade Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹483.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is 4.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹256.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹243.95 and 52-week low of Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

