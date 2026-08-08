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Innovators Facade Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOVATORS FACADE SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Innovators Facade Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹124.20 Closed
1.97₹ 2.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innovators Facade Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.05₹128.80
₹124.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.00₹234.60
₹124.20
Open Price
₹125.75
Prev. Close
₹121.80
Volume
33,600

Source: Dion Global

Innovators Facade Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innovators Facade Systems		6.611.39-27.16-30.30-39.44-7.1116.84
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innovators Facade Systems has declined 39.44% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovators Facade Systems has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Innovators Facade Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innovators Facade Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.77114.93
10114.46115.19
20117.45116.94
50124.58123.61
100130.73134.39
200161.03152.12

Source: Dion Global

Innovators Facade Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innovators Facade Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innovators Facade Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTInnovators Facade Sy - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTInnovators Facade Sy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTInnovators Facade Sy - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI Listing Regulati
Jul 15, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTInnovators Facade Sy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTInnovators Facade Sy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Innovators Facade Systems

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC120229 and registration number is 120229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition and site preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Radheshyam Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raman Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivchand Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Bhati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chand Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovators Facade Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Innovators Facade Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovators Facade Systems is ₹124.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innovators Facade Systems?

The Innovators Facade Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovators Facade Systems?

The market cap of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹234.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovators Facade Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovators Facade Systems are ₹128.80 and ₹122.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovators Facade Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovators Facade Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹234.60 and 52-week low of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Innovators Facade Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innovators Facade Systems has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -27.16% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -7.11% across 3 years, and 16.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems are 17.47 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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