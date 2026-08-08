Here's the live share price of Innovators Facade Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innovators Facade Systems
|6.61
|1.39
|-27.16
|-30.30
|-39.44
|-7.11
|16.84
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innovators Facade Systems has declined 39.44% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovators Facade Systems has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.77
|114.93
|10
|114.46
|115.19
|20
|117.45
|116.94
|50
|124.58
|123.61
|100
|130.73
|134.39
|200
|161.03
|152.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innovators Facade Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.27%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Innovators Facade Sy - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Innovators Facade Sy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Innovators Facade Sy - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI Listing Regulati
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Innovators Facade Sy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Innovators Facade Sy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1999PLC120229 and registration number is 120229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Demolition and site preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovators Facade Systems is ₹124.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovators Facade Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹234.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovators Facade Systems are ₹128.80 and ₹122.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovators Facade Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹234.60 and 52-week low of Innovators Facade Systems is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovators Facade Systems has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -27.16% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -7.11% across 3 years, and 16.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovators Facade Systems are 17.47 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global