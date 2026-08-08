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Innovative Tyres & Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOVATIVE TYRES & TUBES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Tyres

Here's the live share price of Innovative Tyres & Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innovative Tyres & Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹67.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.90₹152.40
₹67.90
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹67.90

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innovative Tyres & Tubes		0-7.62-25.34-2.65-50.85194.8132.94
MRF		1.07-3.223.25-7.65-6.987.4310.88
Balkrishna Industries		-0.299.379.21-7.931.701.331.02
Apollo Tyres		3.94-2.068.52-12.052.010.7714.82
Ceat		8.55-4.9010.88-7.2815.9915.5822.91
JK Tyre & Industries		-1.21-4.59-3.74-28.9621.7313.5521.03
TVS Srichakra		0.86-5.800.99-6.1840.679.6913.20
Goodyear India		-3.641.502.110.680.68-16.56-6.16
Tolins Tyres		-0.07-2.82-8.47-21.27-32.09-24.72-15.66
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers		-1.07-0.06-0.12-18.83-38.07-23.87-15.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innovative Tyres & Tubes has declined 50.85% compared to peers like MRF (-6.98%), Balkrishna Industries (1.70%), Apollo Tyres (2.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovative Tyres & Tubes has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.88%) and Balkrishna Industries (1.02%).

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.8269.71
1071.2371.13
2073.8173.72
5084.0779.55
10084.3884.39
20098.0582.85

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innovative Tyres & Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innovative Tyres & Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Innovative Tyres & Tubes fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Innovative Tyres & Tubes

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112GJ1995PLC086579 and registration number is 086579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Munish Chawla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Robin Chawla
    Director
  • Mr. Kundan Kumar Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sneh Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovative Tyres & Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Innovative Tyres & Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹67.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innovative Tyres & Tubes?

The Innovative Tyres & Tubes is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes?

The market cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹67.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovative Tyres & Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Tyres & Tubes are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tyres & Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹152.40 and 52-week low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹67.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Innovative Tyres & Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innovative Tyres & Tubes has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -25.34% over 3 months, -50.85% over 1 year, 194.81% across 3 years, and 32.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes are -35.61 and -3.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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