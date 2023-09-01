Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|23.61
|61.82
|85.42
|81.63
|56.14
|-34.56
|-87.74
|-0.51
|4.55
|10.68
|25.47
|26.83
|85.09
|47.85
|-0.55
|-6.38
|3.28
|15.19
|16.46
|76.85
|86.89
|-1.04
|-9.87
|-1.51
|21.79
|52.33
|214.50
|53.86
|-1.98
|-8.01
|16.91
|58.87
|59.64
|151.77
|62.23
|1.04
|1.63
|42.40
|78.51
|95.40
|350.72
|108.33
|-0.41
|-4.43
|11.78
|28.61
|32.80
|60.68
|60.68
|5.03
|-0.87
|3.04
|2.92
|32.06
|96.26
|1.57
|-2.04
|3.23
|9.02
|8.03
|25.57
|115.42
|30.82
|14.14
|29.89
|26.97
|31.40
|9.71
|-77.08
|-60.35
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112GJ1995PLC086579 and registration number is 086579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹8.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is 5.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹4.25 and 52-week low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.