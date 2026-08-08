Here's the live share price of Innovative Tyres & Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innovative Tyres & Tubes
|0
|-7.62
|-25.34
|-2.65
|-50.85
|194.81
|32.94
|MRF
|1.07
|-3.22
|3.25
|-7.65
|-6.98
|7.43
|10.88
|Balkrishna Industries
|-0.29
|9.37
|9.21
|-7.93
|1.70
|1.33
|1.02
|Apollo Tyres
|3.94
|-2.06
|8.52
|-12.05
|2.01
|0.77
|14.82
|Ceat
|8.55
|-4.90
|10.88
|-7.28
|15.99
|15.58
|22.91
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-1.21
|-4.59
|-3.74
|-28.96
|21.73
|13.55
|21.03
|TVS Srichakra
|0.86
|-5.80
|0.99
|-6.18
|40.67
|9.69
|13.20
|Goodyear India
|-3.64
|1.50
|2.11
|0.68
|0.68
|-16.56
|-6.16
|Tolins Tyres
|-0.07
|-2.82
|-8.47
|-21.27
|-32.09
|-24.72
|-15.66
|Emerald Tyre Manufacturers
|-1.07
|-0.06
|-0.12
|-18.83
|-38.07
|-23.87
|-15.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innovative Tyres & Tubes has declined 50.85% compared to peers like MRF (-6.98%), Balkrishna Industries (1.70%), Apollo Tyres (2.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovative Tyres & Tubes has outperformed peers relative to MRF (10.88%) and Balkrishna Industries (1.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.82
|69.71
|10
|71.23
|71.13
|20
|73.81
|73.72
|50
|84.07
|79.55
|100
|84.38
|84.39
|200
|98.05
|82.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innovative Tyres & Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Innovative Tyres & Tubes fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112GJ1995PLC086579 and registration number is 086579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹67.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovative Tyres & Tubes is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹67.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Tyres & Tubes are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tyres & Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹152.40 and 52-week low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes is ₹67.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovative Tyres & Tubes has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -25.34% over 3 months, -50.85% over 1 year, 194.81% across 3 years, and 32.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes are -35.61 and -3.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global