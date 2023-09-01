Follow Us

INNOVATIVE TYRES & TUBES LTD.

Sector : Tyres & Tubes | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.45 Closed
4.710.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.45₹4.45
₹4.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.00₹4.25
₹4.45
Open Price
₹4.45
Prev. Close
₹4.25
Volume
18,000

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.45
  • R24.45
  • R34.45
  • Pivot
    4.45
  • S14.45
  • S24.45
  • S34.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.773.92
  • 102.833.62
  • 202.883.27
  • 502.92.87
  • 1002.972.7
  • 2005.032.94

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.6161.8285.4281.6356.14-34.56-87.74
-0.514.5510.6825.4726.8385.0947.85
-0.55-6.383.2815.1916.4676.8586.89
-1.04-9.87-1.5121.7952.33214.5053.86
-1.98-8.0116.9158.8759.64151.7762.23
1.041.6342.4078.5195.40350.72108.33
-0.41-4.4311.7828.6132.8060.6860.68
5.03-0.873.042.9232.0696.261.57
-2.043.239.028.0325.57115.4230.82
14.1429.8926.9731.409.71-77.08-60.35

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd.

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25112GJ1995PLC086579 and registration number is 086579. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Desai
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Kalpana Joshipura
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹8.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is 5.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹4.25 and 52-week low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

