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Innovative Tech Pack Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOVATIVE TECH PACK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Innovative Tech Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.25 Closed
10.91₹ 1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innovative Tech Pack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.65₹15.75
₹15.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.75₹28.01
₹15.25
Open Price
₹13.69
Prev. Close
₹13.75
Volume
19,482

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Tech Pack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innovative Tech Pack		12.7110.4310.190.99-39.84-5.02-4.50
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innovative Tech Pack has declined 39.84% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovative Tech Pack has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Innovative Tech Pack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Tech Pack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.5913.84
1013.5213.72
2013.5113.64
5013.7113.74
10013.8314.46
20016.8316.64

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Tech Pack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innovative Tech Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innovative Tech Pack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTInnovative Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
Jul 09, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTInnovative Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTInnovative Tech - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTInnovative Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May, 2026 .
May 20, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTInnovative Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31Stm

Source: Dion Global

About Innovative Tech Pack

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1989PLC032412 and registration number is 032412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketineni Satish Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Das
    Director
  • Dr. Damodar Bhawarilal Chhaparwal
    Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Dwarakanath
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Pratibha Rao Ketineni
    Director

FAQs on Innovative Tech Pack Share Price

What is the share price of Innovative Tech Pack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tech Pack is ₹15.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innovative Tech Pack?

The Innovative Tech Pack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tech Pack?

The market cap of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹34.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovative Tech Pack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Tech Pack are ₹15.75 and ₹13.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Tech Pack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tech Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹28.01 and 52-week low of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Innovative Tech Pack performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innovative Tech Pack has shown returns of 10.91% over the past day, 10.43% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, -39.84% over 1 year, -5.02% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack are 0.00 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Tech Pack News

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