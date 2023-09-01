Follow Us

INNOVATIVE TECH PACK LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.10 Closed
5.191.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.20₹22.30
₹22.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.00₹24.55
₹22.10
Open Price
₹21.50
Prev. Close
₹21.01
Volume
16,058

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.87
  • R223.63
  • R324.97
  • Pivot
    21.53
  • S120.77
  • S219.43
  • S318.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.1721.2
  • 1018.820.64
  • 2018.8319.66
  • 5018.6118.44
  • 10017.3817.85
  • 20018.5317.63

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9931.5523.6030.7721.7663.22-48.72
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. Share Holdings

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.

Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1989PLC032412 and registration number is 032412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketineni Sayaji Rao
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Ketineni Satish Rao
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Damodar Bhawarilal Chhaparwal
    Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Dwarakanath
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Pratik Ajay Autade
    Director
  • Ms. Pratibha Rao Ketineni
    Director

FAQs on Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.?

The market cap of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is ₹49.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is -49.85 and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is ₹22.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is ₹24.55 and 52-week low of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

