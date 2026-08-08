Here's the live share price of Innovative Tech Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innovative Tech Pack
|12.71
|10.43
|10.19
|0.99
|-39.84
|-5.02
|-4.50
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innovative Tech Pack has declined 39.84% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovative Tech Pack has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.59
|13.84
|10
|13.52
|13.72
|20
|13.51
|13.64
|50
|13.71
|13.74
|100
|13.83
|14.46
|200
|16.83
|16.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innovative Tech Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Innovative Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Innovative Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Innovative Tech - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Innovative Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 29Th May, 2026 .
|May 20, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Innovative Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31Stm
Source: Dion Global
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1989PLC032412 and registration number is 032412. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tech Pack is ₹15.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovative Tech Pack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹34.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Tech Pack are ₹15.75 and ₹13.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tech Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹28.01 and 52-week low of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹12.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovative Tech Pack has shown returns of 10.91% over the past day, 10.43% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, -39.84% over 1 year, -5.02% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack are 0.00 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global