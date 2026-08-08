What is the share price of Innovative Tech Pack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tech Pack is ₹15.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Innovative Tech Pack? The Innovative Tech Pack is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tech Pack? The market cap of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹34.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovative Tech Pack? Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Tech Pack are ₹15.75 and ₹13.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Tech Pack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Tech Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹28.01 and 52-week low of Innovative Tech Pack is ₹12.75 as on .

How has the Innovative Tech Pack performed historically in terms of returns? The Innovative Tech Pack has shown returns of 10.91% over the past day, 10.43% for the past month, 10.19% over 3 months, -39.84% over 1 year, -5.02% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack are 0.00 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global