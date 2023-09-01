What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.? The market cap of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is ₹49.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.? P/E ratio of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is -49.85 and PB ratio of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is 1.47 as on .

What is the share price of Innovative Tech Pack Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Tech Pack Ltd. is ₹22.10 as on .