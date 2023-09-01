Follow Us

INNOVATIVE IDEALS AND SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.12 Closed
4.980.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.65₹10.12
₹10.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.39₹9.64
₹10.12
Open Price
₹10.12
Prev. Close
₹9.64
Volume
1,24,000

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.28
  • R210.43
  • R310.75
  • Pivot
    9.96
  • S19.81
  • S29.49
  • S39.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.329.1
  • 104.418.56
  • 204.417.56
  • 504.585.82
  • 1005.414.82
  • 2007.584.67

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1296.89221.27174.25111.272.02-77.59
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd.

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201MH2000PLC129901 and registration number is 129901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maqsood Dabir Shaikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tazyeen Maqsood Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parvez Yunus Sayyed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Suresh Gala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹11.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹10.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹9.64 and 52-week low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

