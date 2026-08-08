Here's the live share price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innovative Ideals and Services (India)
|-5.00
|-13.29
|11.08
|44.40
|-26.55
|93.06
|23.17
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innovative Ideals and Services (India) has declined 26.55% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovative Ideals and Services (India) has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.54
|23.61
|10
|25.16
|23.98
|20
|23.38
|23.15
|50
|19.33
|20.77
|100
|18.01
|20.36
|200
|23.52
|21.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innovative Ideals and Services (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Innovative Ideals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Innovative Ideals - Financial Results March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Innovative Ideals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 21, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Innovative Ideals - Board Meeting Intimation for The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half YearAnd Financ
|Apr 14, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Innovative Ideals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201MH2000PLC129901 and registration number is 129901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹21.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹24.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) are ₹22.50 and ₹21.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Ideals and Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹27.65 and 52-week low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Innovative Ideals and Services (India) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, 11.08% over 3 months, -26.55% over 1 year, 93.06% across 3 years, and 23.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) are 0.00 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global