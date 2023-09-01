Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201MH2000PLC129901 and registration number is 129901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹11.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹10.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹9.64 and 52-week low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is ₹2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.