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Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOVATIVE IDEALS AND SERVICES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.66 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.66₹22.50
₹21.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹27.65
₹21.66
Open Price
₹22.50
Prev. Close
₹22.80
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innovative Ideals and Services (India)		-5.00-13.2911.0844.40-26.5593.0623.17
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innovative Ideals and Services (India) has declined 26.55% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovative Ideals and Services (India) has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.5423.61
1025.1623.98
2023.3823.15
5019.3320.77
10018.0120.36
20023.5221.72

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innovative Ideals and Services (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 12, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTInnovative Ideals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTInnovative Ideals - Financial Results March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTInnovative Ideals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 21, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTInnovative Ideals - Board Meeting Intimation for The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half YearAnd Financ
Apr 14, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTInnovative Ideals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Innovative Ideals and Services (India)

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64201MH2000PLC129901 and registration number is 129901. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security systems service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maqsood Dabir Shaikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tazyeen Maqsood Shaikh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parvez Yunus Sayyed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Shailesh Gajjar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Suresh Gala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹21.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innovative Ideals and Services (India)?

The Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)?

The market cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹24.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) are ₹22.50 and ₹21.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Ideals and Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹27.65 and 52-week low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Innovative Ideals and Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innovative Ideals and Services (India) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, 11.08% over 3 months, -26.55% over 1 year, 93.06% across 3 years, and 23.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) are 0.00 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) News

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