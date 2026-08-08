What is the share price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹21.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Innovative Ideals and Services (India)? The Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)? The market cap of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹24.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) are ₹22.50 and ₹21.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovative Ideals and Services (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹27.65 and 52-week low of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) is ₹12.00 as on .

How has the Innovative Ideals and Services (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Innovative Ideals and Services (India) has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -13.29% for the past month, 11.08% over 3 months, -26.55% over 1 year, 93.06% across 3 years, and 23.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services (India) are 0.00 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global