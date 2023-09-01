Follow Us

INNOVASSYNTH INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.00 Closed
-1.33-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Innovassynth Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.83₹26.87
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.55₹29.55
₹26.00
Open Price
₹26.87
Prev. Close
₹26.35
Volume
1,095

Innovassynth Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.64
  • R227.27
  • R327.68
  • Pivot
    26.23
  • S125.6
  • S225.19
  • S324.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.5725.48
  • 1025.2724.7
  • 2025.4323.8
  • 5026.1122.81
  • 10027.7422.33
  • 20024.3122.16

Innovassynth Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.3414.3414.0432.521.96333.33160.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Innovassynth Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Innovassynth Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Innovassynth Investments Ltd.

Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2008PLC178923 and registration number is 178923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Hardik Joshipura
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Uday Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandesh Mhadalkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nalini Ramaswamy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovassynth Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innovassynth Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is ₹63.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovassynth Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is -93.19 and PB ratio of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innovassynth Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovassynth Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovassynth Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is ₹29.55 and 52-week low of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is ₹13.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

