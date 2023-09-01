What is the Market Cap of Innovassynth Investments Ltd.? The market cap of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is ₹63.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovassynth Investments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is -93.19 and PB ratio of Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is 1.84 as on .

What is the share price of Innovassynth Investments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovassynth Investments Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on .