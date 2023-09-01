Follow Us

INNOVANA THINKLABS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹710.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹675.00₹725.00
₹710.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.00₹799.95
₹710.00
Open Price
₹708.00
Prev. Close
₹710.00
Volume
17,200

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1741.6
  • R2758.25
  • R3791.55
  • Pivot
    708.3
  • S1691.65
  • S2658.35
  • S3641.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5295.38715.99
  • 10332.89683.05
  • 20337.71606.87
  • 50312.3487.51
  • 100352.38410.37
  • 200289.94335.66

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.07101.25100.03107.51475.401,232.11835.48
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. Share Holdings

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Innovana Thinklabs Ltd.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900RJ2015PLC047363 and registration number is 047363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandan Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Garg
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Riya Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Koushik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swaran Kanta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Innovana Thinklabs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd.?

The market cap of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is ₹1,455.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is 63.76 and PB ratio of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is 22.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is ₹710.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is ₹799.95 and 52-week low of Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is ₹125.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

