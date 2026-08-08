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Innovana Thinklabs Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOVANA THINKLABS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Innovana Thinklabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹334.00 Closed
1.50₹ 4.95
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innovana Thinklabs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹334.00₹334.00
₹334.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹295.00₹569.00
₹334.00
Open Price
₹334.00
Prev. Close
₹329.05
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Innovana Thinklabs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innovana Thinklabs		3.097.57-16.31-14.88-31.56-10.55-6.47
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innovana Thinklabs has declined 31.56% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovana Thinklabs has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Innovana Thinklabs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innovana Thinklabs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5325.6325.57
10329.84326.63
20325.39326.84
50326.9333.21
100352.14351.16
200394.34375.69

Source: Dion Global

Innovana Thinklabs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innovana Thinklabs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.51%, FII holding fell to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innovana Thinklabs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTInnovana Thinklabs - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 13,2026
Jul 22, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTInnovana Thinklabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 06, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTInnovana Thinklabs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTInnovana Thinklabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 22, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTInnovana Thinklabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Innovana Thinklabs

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900RJ2015PLC047363 and registration number is 047363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandan Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kapil Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Riya Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Koushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amritanshu Balani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innovana Thinklabs Share Price

What is the share price of Innovana Thinklabs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovana Thinklabs is ₹334.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innovana Thinklabs?

The Innovana Thinklabs is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innovana Thinklabs?

The market cap of Innovana Thinklabs is ₹690.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innovana Thinklabs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovana Thinklabs are ₹334.00 and ₹334.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innovana Thinklabs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovana Thinklabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovana Thinklabs is ₹569.00 and 52-week low of Innovana Thinklabs is ₹295.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Innovana Thinklabs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innovana Thinklabs has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, 7.57% for the past month, -16.31% over 3 months, -31.56% over 1 year, -10.55% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innovana Thinklabs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovana Thinklabs are 18.01 and 2.53 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Innovana Thinklabs News

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