Here's the live share price of Innovana Thinklabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innovana Thinklabs
|3.09
|7.57
|-16.31
|-14.88
|-31.56
|-10.55
|-6.47
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innovana Thinklabs has declined 31.56% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Innovana Thinklabs has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|325.6
|325.57
|10
|329.84
|326.63
|20
|325.39
|326.84
|50
|326.9
|333.21
|100
|352.14
|351.16
|200
|394.34
|375.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innovana Thinklabs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.51%, FII holding fell to 1.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Innovana Thinklabs - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On August 13,2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Innovana Thinklabs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Innovana Thinklabs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Innovana Thinklabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 22, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Innovana Thinklabs - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900RJ2015PLC047363 and registration number is 047363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innovana Thinklabs is ₹334.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Innovana Thinklabs is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innovana Thinklabs is ₹690.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innovana Thinklabs are ₹334.00 and ₹334.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innovana Thinklabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innovana Thinklabs is ₹569.00 and 52-week low of Innovana Thinklabs is ₹295.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Innovana Thinklabs has shown returns of 1.5% over the past day, 7.57% for the past month, -16.31% over 3 months, -31.56% over 1 year, -10.55% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innovana Thinklabs are 18.01 and 2.53 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global