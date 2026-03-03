Here's the live share price of Innomet Advanced Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Innomet Advanced Materials has declined 18.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.13%.
Innomet Advanced Materials’s current P/E of 41.64x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innomet Advanced Materials
|-6.79
|-8.62
|-33.43
|-54.98
|-46.20
|-29.47
|-18.90
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|-0.22
|-0.74
|-7.74
|38.33
|103.59
|58.16
|37.98
|Maithan Alloys
|-0.43
|-2.99
|7.22
|-9.28
|16.61
|2.82
|10.28
|Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)
|-6.70
|-11.62
|-25.34
|-32.51
|-4.85
|11.07
|21.69
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-5.38
|-9.56
|-27.86
|-38.65
|-34.83
|-34.68
|-2.20
|QVC Exports
|-6.60
|-8.43
|-19.62
|-24.68
|-17.93
|-46.55
|-31.33
|Impex Ferro Tech
|0
|-2.29
|-5.00
|-18.18
|-28.15
|-16.14
|23.30
Over the last one year, Innomet Advanced Materials has declined 46.20% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.59%), Maithan Alloys (16.61%), Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) (-4.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Innomet Advanced Materials has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (37.98%) and Maithan Alloys (10.28%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.67
|74.4
|10
|76.7
|75.4
|20
|75.65
|76.89
|50
|84.96
|85.57
|100
|105.25
|102.26
|200
|138.27
|124.36
In the latest quarter, Innomet Advanced Materials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.65%, FII holding fell to 2.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Innomet Advanced Materials fact sheet for more information
Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27101TG2019PLC132262 and registration number is 132262. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Innomet Advanced Materials is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹90.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innomet Advanced Materials are ₹72.00 and ₹70.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innomet Advanced Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹68.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Innomet Advanced Materials has shown returns of -4.18% over the past day, -13.58% for the past month, -36.65% over 3 months, -51.13% over 1 year, -29.47% across 3 years, and -18.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innomet Advanced Materials are 41.64 and 2.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.