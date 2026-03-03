Facebook Pixel Code
Innomet Advanced Materials Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOMET ADVANCED MATERIALS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Innomet Advanced Materials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.00 Closed
-4.18₹ -3.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Innomet Advanced Materials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.00₹72.00
₹70.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.95₹216.00
₹70.00
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹73.05
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Innomet Advanced Materials has declined 18.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.13%.

Innomet Advanced Materials’s current P/E of 41.64x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Innomet Advanced Materials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innomet Advanced Materials		-6.79-8.62-33.43-54.98-46.20-29.47-18.90
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		-0.22-0.74-7.7438.33103.5958.1637.98
Maithan Alloys		-0.43-2.997.22-9.2816.612.8210.28
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)		-6.70-11.62-25.34-32.51-4.8511.0721.69
Shyam Century Ferrous		-5.38-9.56-27.86-38.65-34.83-34.68-2.20
QVC Exports		-6.60-8.43-19.62-24.68-17.93-46.55-31.33
Impex Ferro Tech		0-2.29-5.00-18.18-28.15-16.1423.30

Over the last one year, Innomet Advanced Materials has declined 46.20% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.59%), Maithan Alloys (16.61%), Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) (-4.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Innomet Advanced Materials has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (37.98%) and Maithan Alloys (10.28%).

Innomet Advanced Materials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Innomet Advanced Materials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.6774.4
1076.775.4
2075.6576.89
5084.9685.57
100105.25102.26
200138.27124.36

Innomet Advanced Materials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innomet Advanced Materials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.65%, FII holding fell to 2.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Innomet Advanced Materials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Innomet Advanced Materials fact sheet for more information

About Innomet Advanced Materials

Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27101TG2019PLC132262 and registration number is 132262. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinay Choudary Chilakapati
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Saritha Devi Chilakapati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Chilakapati Lakshmi Kanthamma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Myneni Narayana Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Bhaskara Rao Chadalavada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Sankara Rao Kota
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Innomet Advanced Materials Share Price

What is the share price of Innomet Advanced Materials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹70.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innomet Advanced Materials?

The Innomet Advanced Materials is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innomet Advanced Materials?

The market cap of Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹90.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innomet Advanced Materials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innomet Advanced Materials are ₹72.00 and ₹70.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innomet Advanced Materials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innomet Advanced Materials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹216.00 and 52-week low of Innomet Advanced Materials is ₹68.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Innomet Advanced Materials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innomet Advanced Materials has shown returns of -4.18% over the past day, -13.58% for the past month, -36.65% over 3 months, -51.13% over 1 year, -29.47% across 3 years, and -18.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innomet Advanced Materials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innomet Advanced Materials are 41.64 and 2.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Innomet Advanced Materials News

