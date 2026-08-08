What is the share price of Innocorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innocorp is ₹4.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Innocorp? The Innocorp is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innocorp? The market cap of Innocorp is ₹3.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Innocorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Innocorp are ₹4.43 and ₹4.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innocorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innocorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innocorp is ₹6.05 and 52-week low of Innocorp is ₹3.63 as on .

How has the Innocorp performed historically in terms of returns? The Innocorp has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, -13.73% over 3 months, -19.6% over 1 year, -12.5% across 3 years, and 8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innocorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innocorp are -12.56 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global