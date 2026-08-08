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Innocorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

INNOCORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Innocorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.02 Closed
-4.74₹ -0.20
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Innocorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.01₹4.43
₹4.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.63₹6.05
₹4.02
Open Price
₹4.22
Prev. Close
₹4.22
Volume
6,789

Source: Dion Global

Innocorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Innocorp		04.96-13.73-14.83-19.60-12.508.21
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Innocorp has declined 19.60% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Innocorp has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Innocorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Innocorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.954.01
103.934.07
204.384.29
504.874.72
1005.195.08
2005.715.44

Source: Dion Global

Innocorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Innocorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Innocorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTInnocorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th July 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTInnocorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 04:07 AM IST ISTInnocorp - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 14, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTInnocorp - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting
Jul 05, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTInnocorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Innocorp

Innocorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1994PLC018364 and registration number is 018364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Garapati Siva Sundara Prasad
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi VVV Garapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venu Garpati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neralla Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alapati Venkata Narasimha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naga Mohan Babu Mangalapurapu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innocorp Share Price

What is the share price of Innocorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innocorp is ₹4.02 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Innocorp?

The Innocorp is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Innocorp?

The market cap of Innocorp is ₹3.19 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Innocorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Innocorp are ₹4.43 and ₹4.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innocorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innocorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innocorp is ₹6.05 and 52-week low of Innocorp is ₹3.63 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Innocorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Innocorp has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, -13.73% over 3 months, -19.6% over 1 year, -12.5% across 3 years, and 8.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Innocorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innocorp are -12.56 and 1.40 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Innocorp News

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