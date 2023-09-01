Follow Us

Innocorp Ltd. Share Price

INNOCORP LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
6.150.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Innocorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.40₹5.75
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.96₹9.38
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.75
Prev. Close
₹5.37
Volume
23,476

Innocorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.83
  • R25.97
  • R36.18
  • Pivot
    5.62
  • S15.48
  • S25.27
  • S35.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.775.41
  • 104.855.46
  • 204.955.57
  • 505.015.87
  • 1005.686.19
  • 2007.396.42

Innocorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.34-5.00-18.45-17.8730.73185.00153.33
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Innocorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Innocorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Innocorp Ltd.

Innocorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1994PLC018364 and registration number is 018364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Garapati Siva Sundara Prasad
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmi VVV Garapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Venu Garpati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neralla Seshagiri Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alapati Venkata Narasimha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naga Mohan Babu Mangalapurapu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Innocorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Innocorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Innocorp Ltd. is ₹4.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innocorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Innocorp Ltd. is 1.19 and PB ratio of Innocorp Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Innocorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innocorp Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Innocorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innocorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innocorp Ltd. is ₹9.38 and 52-week low of Innocorp Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

