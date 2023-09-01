What is the Market Cap of Innocorp Ltd.? The market cap of Innocorp Ltd. is ₹4.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Innocorp Ltd.? P/E ratio of Innocorp Ltd. is 1.19 and PB ratio of Innocorp Ltd. is 1.53 as on .

What is the share price of Innocorp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innocorp Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on .