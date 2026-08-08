Here's the live share price of Innocorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Innocorp
|0
|4.96
|-13.73
|-14.83
|-19.60
|-12.50
|8.21
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Innocorp has declined 19.60% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Innocorp has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.95
|4.01
|10
|3.93
|4.07
|20
|4.38
|4.29
|50
|4.87
|4.72
|100
|5.19
|5.08
|200
|5.71
|5.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Innocorp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Innocorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 11Th July 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Innocorp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:07 AM IST IST
|Innocorp - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Innocorp - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting
|Jul 05, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Innocorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Innocorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999TG1994PLC018364 and registration number is 018364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Innocorp is ₹4.02 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Innocorp is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Innocorp is ₹3.19 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Innocorp are ₹4.43 and ₹4.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Innocorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Innocorp is ₹6.05 and 52-week low of Innocorp is ₹3.63 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Innocorp has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, 4.96% for the past month, -13.73% over 3 months, -19.6% over 1 year, -12.5% across 3 years, and 8.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Innocorp are -12.56 and 1.40 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global