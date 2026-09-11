Injecto Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28113WB1998PLC087875 and registration number is 087875. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 375.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.