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Injecto Polymers Share Price

Sector
Petrochemicals

Injecto Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 11, 2026 and will close on Sep 16, 2026. The price band has been set at 98.00-100.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Injecto Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Injecto Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Petrochem		14.119.3722.5318.996.0819.8518.7
Rain Industries		2.636.219.5580.0955.386.21-2.26
Styrenix Performance Materials		6.77-5.38-1.3510.6-19.0726.688.74
NOCIL		13.6816.9120.944.864.88-8.11-7.64
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		0.423.2936.1361.7922.6811.261.48
Chemplast Sanmar		5.46-1.36-12.02-31.52-59.35-30.1-20.68
Manali Petrochemicals		-3.8634.0642.5271.4120.986.53-1.28
Platinum Industries		-5.72-3.135.122.1-19.99-0.02-0.01
Kothari Petrochemicals		11-1.5822.8128.37-11.654.4721.79
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		3.57-11.67-11.67-11.67-11.67-4.05-2.45
Signet Industries		-0.030.7247.856.0328.3312.397.6
Aeron Composite		7.876.254.62-4.49-27.01-18.58-11.61
ARC Insulation & Insulators		-5.01-4-20-28.43-69.39-36.07-23.54
Ahimsa Industries		-0.19-0.58-0.58-0.967.7418.444.16

Source: Dion Global

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About Injecto Polymers

Injecto Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28113WB1998PLC087875 and registration number is 087875. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 375.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Rateria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Rateria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Sultania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandan Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anupma Kashyap
    Independent Director

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