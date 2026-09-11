Injecto Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 11, 2026 and will close on Sep 16, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹98.00-100.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Petrochem
|14.1
|19.37
|22.53
|18.99
|6.08
|19.85
|18.7
|Rain Industries
|2.63
|6.21
|9.55
|80.09
|55.38
|6.21
|-2.26
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|6.77
|-5.38
|-1.35
|10.6
|-19.07
|26.68
|8.74
|NOCIL
|13.68
|16.91
|20.9
|44.86
|4.88
|-8.11
|-7.64
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|0.42
|3.29
|36.13
|61.79
|22.68
|11.26
|1.48
|Chemplast Sanmar
|5.46
|-1.36
|-12.02
|-31.52
|-59.35
|-30.1
|-20.68
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-3.86
|34.06
|42.52
|71.41
|20.98
|6.53
|-1.28
|Platinum Industries
|-5.72
|-3.13
|5.12
|2.1
|-19.99
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|11
|-1.58
|22.81
|28.37
|-11.65
|4.47
|21.79
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|3.57
|-11.67
|-11.67
|-11.67
|-11.67
|-4.05
|-2.45
|Signet Industries
|-0.03
|0.72
|47.8
|56.03
|28.33
|12.39
|7.6
|Aeron Composite
|7.87
|6.25
|4.62
|-4.49
|-27.01
|-18.58
|-11.61
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|-5.01
|-4
|-20
|-28.43
|-69.39
|-36.07
|-23.54
|Ahimsa Industries
|-0.19
|-0.58
|-0.58
|-0.96
|7.74
|18.44
|4.16
Source: Dion Global
Injecto Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28113WB1998PLC087875 and registration number is 087875. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 375.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global