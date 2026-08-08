What is the share price of Infronics Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infronics Systems is ₹23.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Infronics Systems? The Infronics Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infronics Systems? The market cap of Infronics Systems is ₹18.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Infronics Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Infronics Systems are ₹23.80 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infronics Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infronics Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infronics Systems is ₹35.11 and 52-week low of Infronics Systems is ₹13.00 as on .

How has the Infronics Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Infronics Systems has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 38.34% for the past month, 31.97% over 3 months, -24.03% over 1 year, -8.06% across 3 years, and 34.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infronics Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infronics Systems are 0.00 and -71.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global