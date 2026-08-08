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Infronics Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFRONICS SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Infronics Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.20 Closed
0.83₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Infronics Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹23.80
₹23.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹35.11
₹23.20
Open Price
₹23.80
Prev. Close
₹23.01
Volume
1,261

Source: Dion Global

Infronics Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Infronics Systems		10.7938.3431.9711.43-24.03-8.0634.61
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Infronics Systems has declined 24.03% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Infronics Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Infronics Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Infronics Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.2222.47
1021.1321.61
2019.720.59
5018.1219.12
10017.2918.97
20020.6821.48

Source: Dion Global

Infronics Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Infronics Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Infronics Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTInfronics Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Jul 21, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTInfronics Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTInfronics Systems - Result- Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTInfronics Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTInfronics Systems - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Infronics Systems

Infronics Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2000PLC033629 and registration number is 033629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neerad Kumar Gajula
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deepthi Konakanchi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thanmai Gurijala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Sri Ram Gurumurthy
    Additional Director

FAQs on Infronics Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Infronics Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infronics Systems is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Infronics Systems?

The Infronics Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infronics Systems?

The market cap of Infronics Systems is ₹18.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Infronics Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Infronics Systems are ₹23.80 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infronics Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infronics Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infronics Systems is ₹35.11 and 52-week low of Infronics Systems is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Infronics Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Infronics Systems has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 38.34% for the past month, 31.97% over 3 months, -24.03% over 1 year, -8.06% across 3 years, and 34.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infronics Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infronics Systems are 0.00 and -71.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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