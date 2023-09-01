Follow Us

Infronics Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INFRONICS SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.85 Closed
0.270.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Infronics Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.94₹42.60
₹40.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.60₹60.70
₹40.85
Open Price
₹42.60
Prev. Close
₹40.74
Volume
951

Infronics Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.65
  • R244.46
  • R346.31
  • Pivot
    40.8
  • S138.99
  • S237.14
  • S335.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.8641.78
  • 1046.5640.95
  • 2047.1238.43
  • 5033.4935.19
  • 10023.4834.45
  • 20016.1133.56

Infronics Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.2932.633.5011.0773.09576.32543.31
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Infronics Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Infronics Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Infronics Systems Ltd.

Infronics Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2000PLC033629 and registration number is 033629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Trivikrama Reddy Kothinti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M V S Ramesh Varma
    Director
  • Mr. K Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. N Satyavathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neerad Kumar Gajula
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepthi Konakanchi
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Thanmai Gurijala
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Infronics Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Infronics Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹32.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd. is 25.85 and PB ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd. is -108.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Infronics Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹40.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infronics Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infronics Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹60.70 and 52-week low of Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

