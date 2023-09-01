What is the Market Cap of Infronics Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹32.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd. is 25.85 and PB ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd. is -108.64 as on .

What is the share price of Infronics Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹40.85 as on .