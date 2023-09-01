Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Infronics Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2000PLC033629 and registration number is 033629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹32.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd. is 25.85 and PB ratio of Infronics Systems Ltd. is -108.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹40.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infronics Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹60.70 and 52-week low of Infronics Systems Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.