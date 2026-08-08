Here's the live share price of Infronics Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Infronics Systems
|10.79
|38.34
|31.97
|11.43
|-24.03
|-8.06
|34.61
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Infronics Systems has declined 24.03% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Infronics Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.22
|22.47
|10
|21.13
|21.61
|20
|19.7
|20.59
|50
|18.12
|19.12
|100
|17.29
|18.97
|200
|20.68
|21.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Infronics Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Infronics Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Infronics Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Infronics Systems - Result- Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Infronics Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Infronics Systems - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Infronics Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG2000PLC033629 and registration number is 033629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infronics Systems is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infronics Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Infronics Systems is ₹18.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Infronics Systems are ₹23.80 and ₹22.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infronics Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infronics Systems is ₹35.11 and 52-week low of Infronics Systems is ₹13.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infronics Systems has shown returns of 0.83% over the past day, 38.34% for the past month, 31.97% over 3 months, -24.03% over 1 year, -8.06% across 3 years, and 34.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infronics Systems are 0.00 and -71.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global