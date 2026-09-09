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Infrax Renewable Share Price

Sector
Electric Equipment

Infrax Renewable has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 104.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Infrax Renewable Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Infrax Renewable Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABB India		-0.12-3.436.1723.4844.6118.3331.53
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.853.610.8130.5622.022658.25
Siemens Energy India		0.87-10.29-8.5910.99-8.625.373.19
Waaree Energies		-0.66-4.81-14.41-1.08-19.093.21.91
Premier Energies		-2.38-5.3-9.3337.02-0.635.593.32
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		3.48-13.77.5936.6240.5650.9360.66
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		3.762.30.3671.2250.9814.728.59
Fujiyama Power Systems		-0.99.1439.13144.14108.7927.8115.86
Genus Power Infrastructures		1.759.3910.9236.69-0.066.6338.76
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-2.15-7.24-10.786.47-16.54-0.43-0.26
Marine Electricals (India)		-3.7317.2679.54125.53126.984.3760.96
Saatvik Green Energy		-1.08-0.7-9.6124.67-5.62-1.91-1.15
Spectrum Electrical Industries		22.253.255.491.6484.9139.06115.64
Websol Energy Systems		0.68-20.62-28.7744.56-42.0878.1162.57
Rishabh Instruments		16.1920.358.82113.6773.8322.1812.77
Ravindra Energy		0.97-6.7127.2117.056.1722.4912.94
Kernex Microsystems (India)		5.98-25.02-8.2174.6155.6651.6491.13
MV Electrosystems		23.7643.6641.5541.5541.5512.287.2
Alpex Solar		8.9114.16-4.8731.32-29.2238.8621.77

Source: Dion Global

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About Infrax Renewable

Infrax Renewable Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43222GJ2024PLC155272 and registration number is 155272. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhargv Ashvinbhai Vachhani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gandhi Bhavik Tarunkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Khushboo Bhargav Vachhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankitkumar Nathabhai Chotaliya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Chandrakant Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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