Infrax Renewable Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43222GJ2024PLC155272 and registration number is 155272. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.