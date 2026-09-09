Infrax Renewable has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹104.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABB India
|-0.12
|-3.43
|6.17
|23.48
|44.61
|18.33
|31.53
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.85
|3.61
|0.81
|30.56
|22.02
|26
|58.25
|Siemens Energy India
|0.87
|-10.29
|-8.59
|10.99
|-8.62
|5.37
|3.19
|Waaree Energies
|-0.66
|-4.81
|-14.41
|-1.08
|-19.09
|3.2
|1.91
|Premier Energies
|-2.38
|-5.3
|-9.33
|37.02
|-0.63
|5.59
|3.32
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|3.48
|-13.7
|7.59
|36.62
|40.56
|50.93
|60.66
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|3.76
|2.3
|0.36
|71.22
|50.98
|14.72
|8.59
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-0.9
|9.14
|39.13
|144.14
|108.79
|27.81
|15.86
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|1.75
|9.39
|10.92
|36.69
|-0.06
|6.63
|38.76
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-2.15
|-7.24
|-10.78
|6.47
|-16.54
|-0.43
|-0.26
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-3.73
|17.26
|79.54
|125.53
|126.9
|84.37
|60.96
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-1.08
|-0.7
|-9.61
|24.67
|-5.62
|-1.91
|-1.15
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|22.25
|3.2
|55.4
|91.64
|84.91
|39.06
|115.64
|Websol Energy Systems
|0.68
|-20.62
|-28.77
|44.56
|-42.08
|78.11
|62.57
|Rishabh Instruments
|16.19
|20.3
|58.82
|113.67
|73.83
|22.18
|12.77
|Ravindra Energy
|0.97
|-6.71
|27.21
|17.05
|6.17
|22.49
|12.94
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|5.98
|-25.02
|-8.21
|74.61
|55.66
|51.64
|91.13
|MV Electrosystems
|23.76
|43.66
|41.55
|41.55
|41.55
|12.28
|7.2
|Alpex Solar
|8.91
|14.16
|-4.87
|31.32
|-29.22
|38.86
|21.77
Source: Dion Global
Infrax Renewable Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43222GJ2024PLC155272 and registration number is 155272. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global