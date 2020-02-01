Infrastructure stocks gain ahead of the budget, as companies remain hopeful

Sectors such as infrastructure are hoping that the Finance Minister will come up with a plan to boost investment in infrastructure projects and help the economy grow.

Markets have pinned hope on the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget to revive sentiments and lift demand across various sectors. Although closing down a day ahead of the budget, benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have started to show revival as the parliament gets ready to unveil how India will bounce back from a low demand economic situation that pulled the Gross Domestic Product to a low of 4.5% in the September quarter.

Sectors such as infrastructure are hoping that the Finance Minister will come up with a plan to boost investment in infrastructure projects and help the economy grow.

Shares of infrastructure companies were trading in the green on Saturday ahead of the budget presentation. The Ramco Cements Limited led the pack up by 2.51 per cent, GAIL was up 2.12 per cent, DLF Limited gained 1.67 per cent. While Reliance Industries Limited jumped 0.58 per cent. Nifty Infrastructure was up by 0.49 per cent trading at 3,267. However, Tatapower which was down 2.50 per cent failed to impress along with Powergrid down 1.82 per cent and others like NTPC and ONGC.

On the other hand S&P BSE India Infrastructure Index 0.21 per cent ahead of the Union Budget to trade at 177.43 on the back of NCC limited which was up by 2.83 per cent and GMR Infrastructure Limited that gained 1.32 per cent.

At around 11 AM, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 127 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 40,851 points while the broader Nifty 50 index eas ruling at 11,998.45, up 36.35 points or 0.30 per cent.