MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Infra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1989PLC054503 and registration number is 054503. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.
The market cap of Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹5.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Infra Industries Ltd. is -7.05 and PB ratio of Infra Industries Ltd. is -2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infra Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹9.80 and 52-week low of Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹6.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.