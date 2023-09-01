Follow Us

INFRA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.45 Closed
3.810.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Infra Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.14₹8.54
₹8.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.39₹9.80
₹8.45
Open Price
₹8.30
Prev. Close
₹8.14
Volume
11,332

Infra Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.61
  • R28.78
  • R39.01
  • Pivot
    8.38
  • S18.21
  • S27.98
  • S37.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.148.12
  • 109.317.85
  • 2097.61
  • 508.347.62
  • 1007.737.73
  • 2007.197.59

Infra Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.8832.2415.1210.039.0352.5338.75
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Infra Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Infra Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Infra Industries Ltd.

Infra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1989PLC054503 and registration number is 054503. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2019.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Bhupendra Ambani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramkrishna Ghone
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Shubhada Banavali
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Infra Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Infra Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹5.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infra Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Infra Industries Ltd. is -7.05 and PB ratio of Infra Industries Ltd. is -2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Infra Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infra Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infra Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹9.80 and 52-week low of Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹6.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

