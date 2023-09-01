What is the Market Cap of Infra Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹5.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infra Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Infra Industries Ltd. is -7.05 and PB ratio of Infra Industries Ltd. is -2.04 as on .

What is the share price of Infra Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infra Industries Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on .