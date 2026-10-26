Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported modest revenue growth in the September 2026 quarter, as clients remained cautious about technology spending and demand varied across industries and geographies. Most brokerages are cautious and see room for limited upside in the near-term.

Both companies reported progress in artificial intelligence (AI), while their quarterly results showed that new technology work and large contracts have yet to translate into a broad acceleration in revenue.

Infosys reported large-deal total contract value (TCV) of $5.2 billion, while TCS recorded deal bookings of $9.6 billion. Infosys also lowered its FY27 revenue growth guidance, whereas TCS reported an operating margin of 24.0% and annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion. The two companies face different challenges: Infosys must convert its large-deal pipeline into revenue after cutting guidance, while TCS must sustain growth and manage costs that could pressure its margins.

Infosys vs TCS: Revenue growth remains modest

Infosys reported revenue of $5.145 billion in Q2FY27, up 1.2% sequentially and 1.5% year-on-year in constant-currency terms. Revenue in reported currency rose 1.3% year on year. Operating profit increased 1.3% year-on-year to $1.079 billion, while operating margin stood at 21.0%, compared with 21.1% in the June quarter. Net profit declined 2.5% year on year to $817 million.

The company’s operating margin remained at 21%, while its revised annual growth guidance indicated that demand had not improved enough to support its previous outlook. Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said, “We are advising some of the largest global enterprises on their AI strategy and continue to invest in deep domain and technology capabilities to bring new ideas and an integrated ecosystem to help businesses unlock AI value at scale.” Global investment bank Jefferies believes “Infosys’ soft growth outlook should also keep margins in check.”

TCS reported revenue of $7.642 billion, up 0.5% sequentially in constant-currency terms and 2.8% year on year on the same basis. Revenue in reported currency increased 2.4% year on year to Rs 73,187 crore. Operating margin was 24.0%, unchanged sequentially but below 25.2% a year earlier. TCS reported net profit of $1.45 billion, equivalent to Rs 13,075 crore, for the quarter.

TCS Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said, “Our operating margins remained stable sequentially at 24%.” He also said, “Annualised AI revenue reached $3.1 billion and crossed 10% of our overall revenue.” The comments were made during TCS’s October 8 earnings call. While the company maintained its sequential operating margin, the year-on-year comparison showed a decline, and Jefferies identified higher subcontracting costs and overheads as areas of concern.

Infosys vs TCS | Q2FY27 Scorecard

📊 Metric Infosys TCS Revenue $5.15B $7.64B YoY CC growth +1.5% +2.8% QoQ CC growth +1.2% +0.5% Operating margin 21.0% 24.0% Net profit $817M $1.45B Large deals / bookings $5.2B $9.6B AI revenue metric 10.5% of quarterly revenue $3.1B annualised FY27 growth guidance 1–2% Not provided Employees 332,542 598,056 Dividend per share ₹26 ₹12

Infosys vs TCS: Infosys cuts guidance, TCS reports uneven demand

Infosys reduced its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 1-2% in constant-currency terms from the earlier range of 1.5%-3.0%. It retained its operating margin guidance of 20%-22%. The company’s revised outlook reflected a weaker-than-expected first half, with softer volumes and lower-than-anticipated price increases affecting revenue growth.

Jefferies estimated that the revised range implied organic revenue growth of between -0.7% and 0.4% for FY27, with a 75-basis-point reduction at the midpoint compared with the earlier guidance. The brokerage cut its revenue estimates and expects organic constant-currency revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.3% over FY27-FY29.

TCS does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance, as noted at the start of its earnings call. Its September-quarter results nevertheless showed uneven demand across geographies. International operations grew 1.2% sequentially in constant-currency terms, while India operations declined 10.0%, which Jefferies attributed to project deferrals. The UK grew 3.5% sequentially, providing support against weaker performance in other markets.

The difference is that Infosys has formally lowered its annual growth range, while TCS’ outlook must be assessed through its quarterly performance, management commentary and contract pipeline. Infosys faces the task of delivering growth within its revised range. Neither company’s results point to a rapid, broad-based recovery in client spending.

Infosys vs TCS: Large deals provide support, but conversion matters

Infosys reported large-deal TCV of $5.2 billion for the September quarter, up 70% year-on-year. The company said 62% of its large-deal TCV was net new. Its wins included a seven-year financial-services deal worth more than $2 billion in net-new business, expected to begin ramping up in the fourth quarter, and a separate $1 billion renewal.

Parekh described the large-deal pipeline as healthy during the earnings call. The company expects the $2 billion-plus contract to contribute more than 1% to revenue growth in the coming financial year. That contribution will depend on the pace at which the contract ramps up and the work is recognised as revenue.TCS reported quarterly deal bookings of $9.6 billion. Its results release identified strategic deals involving Porsche and Best Buy. Jefferies said bookings were down 4% year on year when excluding the Porsche and Best Buy deals from the comparison. The brokerage also identified the second phase of TCS’s BSNL engagement as a potential source of support for revenue growth in the second half of FY27.

Infosys reported stronger year-on-year growth in large-deal TCV, while TCS recorded the larger absolute quarterly booking figure. These measures are not equivalent to revenue. TCV represents the total value of contracts over their terms, whereas revenue is recognised as services are delivered. For both companies, the important test is whether new contracts generate incremental growth rather than simply replacing work that is ending or being reduced.

Infosys vs TCS: AI revenue grows, but the measures differ

Infosys reported that AI-related revenue accounted for 10.5% of total revenue in the September quarter, up from 8.2% in the June quarter. The company said AI revenue grew 29% sequentially. It has described AI as part of its work in software services, modernisation and business transformation. The reported share shows that AI-related services are a material part of its business, although it does not establish how much of the growth is incremental or how AI affects margins.

TCS reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion, up 19% sequentially, according to Jefferies’ review of the quarter. The company said annualised AI revenue had crossed 10% of overall revenue. Its results release also cited demand for AI-led enterprise transformation, AI-native solutions and autonomous global business services. These areas provide opportunities for further work, although the company’s overall growth still depends on demand for its wider services portfolio.

The metrics cannot be compared directly. Infosys reported AI revenue as a share of quarterly revenue and its sequential growth rate, while TCS disclosed an annualised revenue figure. The figures therefore do not establish which company has the larger AI business or is growing faster on a like-for-like basis.

For both companies, a growing AI business will contribute more to overall performance if it expands the revenue base rather than merely replacing existing services or adding costs.

Infosys vs TCS: Margins reflect different cost pressures

Infosys reported an operating margin of 21.0% in the September quarter, down 10 basis points sequentially. The company attributed the movement to several factors, including lower post-sales customer support and incremental acquisition costs, partly offset by currency benefits. It retained its FY27 operating margin guidance of 20%-22%. Free cash flow was $928 million, equivalent to Rs 8,898 crore, during the quarter.

Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said in the company’s results release, “We delivered operating margins of 21.0% in Q2 amidst heightened volatility.” He added that the company’s focus on cost and operational efficiency, alongside the required investments, had supported stable margins. TCS reported an operating margin of 24.0%, unchanged sequentially.

Jefferies said higher subcontracting costs and rising overheads offset the benefit of lower employee costs. The brokerage expects the ramp-up of the BSNL engagement, expenses associated with the MHP acquisition and higher project-delivery costs to weigh on margins.TCS maintained the higher operating margin in the quarter, but its year-on-year margin comparison was weaker. Infosys has a lower margin base and retained its annual guidance despite the sequential decline. The figures do not establish that either company will improve margins in the next quarter. Revenue growth, pricing, project mix, employee costs, subcontracting and the timing of contract ramp-ups will all affect the outcome.

Infosys vs TCS: Hiring and workforce trends show similar additions

Infosys added about 4,400 employees during the September quarter after two consecutive quarters of headcount decline. Its total employee count stood at 332,542 at the end of September, compared with 328,062 at the end of June. The company also said it had hired 13,000 freshers in the first half of FY27 against a full-year target of 20,000. Voluntary attrition among IT-services employees over the preceding 12 months was 12.7%, down from 13.0% in the June quarter.

TCS added around 4,000 employees during the quarter, according to Jefferies, equivalent to about 0.7% of its workforce. The company’s reported workforce strength was 598,056 at the end of September, with last-twelve-month attrition in IT services at 13.3%. TCS said it continued to invest in future-ready talent and recruit for demand in specialist technologies.

The companies added similar numbers of employees during the quarter, although their total workforce sizes differ substantially. Infosys provided more detail on fresher recruitment and its annual hiring target, while TCS reported a larger overall workforce and attrition of 13.3%.

Infosys vs TCS: Dividend payout in focus

Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share, according to its October 23 board-meeting outcome. The company fixed November 3, 2026 as the record date and November 11, 2026 as the payment date.

TCS announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share, with October 30, 2026 set as the payment date. Jefferies estimated TCS’s dividend yield at about 6% and said the yield could limit downside risk to the stock. The brokerage nevertheless retained an Underperform rating because of concerns about growth and margins.

Dividend income may support the investment case for both companies, but it does not remove the risks associated with slow revenue growth or pressure on margins. Investors comparing the two stocks need to consider earnings growth, valuation and the sustainability of cash generation alongside the dividend yield.

Infosys vs TCS: Jefferies, Motilal project cautious outlook

Jefferies retained a Hold rating on Infosys in its October 24, 2026 report and reduced its price target to Rs 1,140 from Rs 1,160. Against the reference price of Rs 1,151 used in the report, the revised target implied about 1% downside. The brokerage based its valuation on 14 times forward earnings. It cut its FY27-FY29 earnings estimates by up to 1.5% and forecast recurring earnings-per-share growth of about 4.5% annually over the period.

Jefferies said Infosys’s estimated dividend yield of around 5% could limit downside, while concerns about revenue growth could restrict the scope for a higher valuation. Its estimates also point to restrained organic revenue growth over the next few financial years. The Hold rating reflects the balance between the company’s large-deal pipeline and AI activity on one side, and the weaker growth outlook on the other.

Motilal Oswal, however, retained a more positive view on Infosys, assigning a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,300, implying 13% upside from its current market price of Rs 1,153, according to its October 24, 2026, report. The brokerage said Infosys’s FY27 revenue growth outlook had softened after the company cut its constant-currency growth guidance to 1%-2% from 1.5%-3.0%. It also noted that organic growth guidance had been reduced to -0.5% to 0.5%.

Motilal Oswal expects revenue growth of 1.1% in FY27 and 1.9% in FY28 in constant-currency terms, and expects Infosys to grow more slowly than HCLTech, TCS and Tech Mahindra over the next two years. It identified the exit from the Daimler deal, the move towards offshore delivery and pricing pressure as factors affecting growth.

Motilal Oswal reiterates its ‘Buy’ rating on TCS, with a target price of Rs 2,400, based on 15x FY28E EPS. International growth improved in Q2FY27, supported by broader growth across key geographies and verticals, while deal bookings remained stable at $9.6 billion. However, demand remains selective, and AI-led productivity gains continue to pose deflationary risks for traditional services. Margins are expected to remain under pressure due to continued investments in AI, hiring and partnerships, higher subcontracting costs, and the anticipated impact of the MHP acquisition. Motilal Oswal expects USD revenue and EPS to compound at approximately 2% and 5%, respectively, over FY26–28.

For TCS, Jefferies retained an Underperform rating and a price target of Rs 1,800 in its October 9, 2026 report. Against the reference price of Rs 2,084, the target implied about 14% downside. The brokerage valued the stock at 11 times forward earnings and cut its FY27-FY29 earnings estimates by 1%-2%. It expects recurring earnings per share to grow by about 4% annually over the period.

Jefferies cited weak bookings after adjusting for the Porsche and Best Buy deals, uneven regional demand and rising margin pressure as reasons for its cautious view on TCS. It estimated the dividend yield at around 6%, but did not consider the yield sufficient to change its rating. The company’s higher operating margin and annualised AI revenue provide support, but the brokerage expects earnings growth to remain restrained.

The ratings reflect different price targets and valuation assumptions. Jefferies sees limited downside to Infosys at the reference price used in its report, while its target for TCS implies a larger decline. The reports were published on different dates, so the implied downside figures are not a same-day comparison. Price targets are estimates based on assumptions about earnings and valuation, not guaranteed future share prices.

Infosys vs TCS: The next test is converting opportunities into growth

Infosys enters the second half of FY27 with strong large-deal growth, rising AI revenue and increased headcount, but it has also lowered its annual revenue growth guidance. Its margin range remains unchanged, leaving execution and cost management important as new projects ramp up. TCS has a higher operating margin and a larger absolute quarterly booking figure, while its sequential revenue growth was lower than Infosys’s. Its UK business provided support, but the decline in India operations and subdued performance across other markets show that demand remains uneven. Jefferies expects delivery costs, the BSNL ramp-up and acquisition-related expenses to weigh on margins.