  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infosys to consider share buyback on April 14

By: |
April 11, 2021 6:52 PM

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the board meeting on April 14, it added.

In August 2019, Infosys had bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under its Rs 8,260-crore buyback offer.In August 2019, Infosys had bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under its Rs 8,260-crore buyback offer.

IT services major Infosys on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its?meeting on April?14.

“The board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the board meeting on April 14, it added.

The board of the Bengaluru-based company is slated to meet on April 13 and 14, 2021, to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

In August 2019, Infosys had bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under its Rs 8,260-crore buyback offer.

Infosys had completed its maiden buyback of Rs 13,000 crore in December 2017, comprising 11.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Infosys to consider share buyback on April 14
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bitcoin bombshell: Crypto king may pole vault to eye popping $400k mark this year with over 6x growth
2Mcap of four of 10 most valued companies jump over Rs 1.14 lakh cr
3CG Power case: SAT asks Sebi to pass final order in 6 months