  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infosys to consider share buyback on April 14

By: |
April 12, 2021 5:20 AM

It also announced a buy-back in early 2019 for an amount of Rs 8,260 crore and bought back 11.05 crore share at an average price of Rs 747.38 per equity share.

Infosys completed its first buyback of Rs 13,000 crore in December 2017, comprising 11.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.Infosys completed its first buyback of Rs 13,000 crore in December 2017, comprising 11.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.

Software services giant Infosys said on Sunday it would consider a proposal to buy back of its shares at its forthcoming board meeting scheduled for April 14. The board will meet to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ended March. Infosys completed its first buyback of Rs 13,000 crore in December 2017, comprising 11.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150 per share. It also announced a buy-back in early 2019 for an amount of Rs 8,260 crore and bought back 11.05 crore share at an average price of Rs 747.38 per equity share.

Bloomberg estimates peg the revenues for Q4FY21 at Rs 26,398 crore and net profits at Rs 5,168 crore even as the Street expects top tier IT players to report sequential revenue increases of 2.5-3.5% in constant currency terms. This would be among the best Q4 performances in several years though margins might not be as flattering due to wage hikes and higher overheads. The Infosys stock on Friday ended flat at Rs 1,440.75 apiece, having gained 140% over the past one year.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Infosys to consider share buyback on April 14
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Equity Strategy: Covid wave likely to affect the recovery
2PNC Infratech Rating: Buy; Nomura says GAEPL deal will unlock value for firm
3Maruti Suzuki Rating: Buy; HSBC says market share loss in FY21 was contained