Infosys, Tech Mahindra, MTNL among stock to hit 52-week high on BSE, 6 scrips at fresh lows

Despite the benchmarks in red, Infosys shares extended rally to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,913 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade.

Bears made their presence felt on Dalal Street on Christmas Eve with domestic benchmark indices trading in red on Friday. Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 450 points to below 57,000 while NSE Nifty 50 was down 145 points at 16,929. Despite the benchmarks in red, Infosys shares extended rally to hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,913 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous all-time high of 1,861 hit yesterday. The stock was trading higher for the fourth straight trading session. In the past one month, Infosys has outperformed BSE Sensex. A total of 239 scrips hit 52-week highs today.

52-week high and low on BSE

Apart from Infosys, Tech Mahindra shares also hit 52-week high on Friday. The stock rallied to Rs 1,701.65 intraday. MTNL also rallied to Rs 32.15, surpassing previous 52-week high of Rs 30.64. Starlite Components Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Megasoft were among other scrips that hit 52-week high today on BSE. Meanwhile, CPL, Data Patterns, Genpharmasec Ltd, Omnipotent Industries Ltd, Shriram Properties Ltd, Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Ltd. were stocks that hit 52-week low on BSE.

52-week high and low on NSE

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, DCM Shriram Industries, Infosys, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Tech Mahindra Limited were among the 82 stocks that hit their fresh 52-week highs on NSE today. On the other hand, Shriram Properties Ltd, SJS Enterprises Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Kriti Industries Ltd, JTL Infra Ltd, DCM Shriram Industries Ltd and ata Patterns were the stocks that touched their 52-week lows on NSE in Friday’s session. In the Nifty index, HCL Technologies Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd.were among the top gainers. While Grasim Industries Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd were among the top losers in the index.

Most active stocks on D-Street in terms of volume

GTL Infra, Vodafone Idea, MPS Infotecnics, YES Bank, JP Power, RattanIndia Power, Hind Const Co, Suzlon Energy, L&T Fin Holding and Reliance Communication were among the most traded securities on the National Stock Exchange in Friday’s session.