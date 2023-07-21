scorecardresearch
Infosys stock tanks 9% today after IT major cuts FY24 revenue guidance; Should you buy, sell, hold INFY stock?

Infosys Q1 results missed market estimates on multiple fronts.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Infosys share price outlook

Infosys share price tanked 9% to Rs 1311.60 today after the Indian IT major revised its FY24 CC revenue growth guidance downward to 1-3.5% compared to 4-7% earlier. The company’s Q1 results missed market estimates on multiple fronts. Infosys’ net profit grew 10.9% on-year to Rs 5,945 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 5,360 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts were largely expecting a 14-18% growth. Infosys stock has gained 3% in the last one month and has fallen nearly 12% in the past one year.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 09:25 IST

