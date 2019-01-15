Infosys shares extend gains after robust Q3 results, up 4%; what brokerages say

Infosys has reported net profit came 12% down on-year to Rs 3,609 crore, in the Oct-Dec quarter. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of India’s IT behemoth Infosys extended gains in trade on Tuesday morning, after the firm reported robust Q3 results on Friday. Infosys share price rallied by more than 3.6% to Rs 727.40. The firm has reported a 20.3% on-year jump in revenues to Rs 21,400 crore. Inofsys has also approved a special dividend of Rs 4 per share. The firm also announced a buyback under open market route of Rs 8,260 crore at a Maximum price of Rs 800 per share. Infosys has approved a special dividend of Rs 4 per share, and also announced buyback under open market route of Rs 8,260 crore at a maximum price of Rs 800 per share. Infosys has reported net profit came 12% down on-year to Rs 3,609 crore, in the Oct-Dec quarter.

Taking stock of the reported results, global brokerage firm CLSA said that revenue estimates were beaten in a seasonally weak quarter. Growth Acceleration, capital return and demand recovery merit a re-rating of the stock, the firm noted. Large deal wins have remained strong at $1.6 billion. CLSA has raised its revenue forecast by 1-2% and cut margin estimates by 30-50 basis points. CLSA has a buy call on the shares with a target price of Rs 930. The target price implies an upside more than 30% from the current market prices.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that it is impressed with the strong revenue growth, large deal signings and stable client metrics. The research firm noted that it is putting building blocks in place for sustainable growth. The revenue outlook has improved, but it comes at the cost of margin. The firm has upgraded revenue estimates and cut EPS estimates by 3-4%. Kotak Institutional Equities has a share price target of Rs 760 on Infosys.