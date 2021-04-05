  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infosys shares climb nearly 2 percent; M-cap rallies by over Rs 6 lakh crore

April 5, 2021 8:48 PM

Shares of Infosys on Monday gained nearly 2 per cent with its market valuation crossing over Rs 6 lakh crore mark following buying in other IT stocks.

Shares of Infosys on Monday gained nearly 2 per cent with its market valuation crossing over Rs 6 lakh crore mark following buying in other IT stocks. The stock rose 1.79 per cent to close at Rs 1,410.15 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 2.86 per cent to Rs 1,425 — its 52-week high.

Following the rally in the stock, the company’s market valuation rose to Rs 6,00,817.09 crore at the close of trade on the BSE. Other IT stocks also witnessed buying, with HCL Tech leading the gainers’ chart with a jump of 3.08 per cent. Infosys will announce results for its fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, according to a BSE filing on Thursday.

