Infosys shares climb nearly 2 percent; M-cap rallies by over Rs 6 lakh crore

Following the rally in the stock, the company’s market valuation rose to Rs 6,00,817.09 crore at the close of trade on the BSE. Other IT stocks also witnessed buying, with HCL Tech leading the gainers’ chart with a jump of 3.08 per cent. Infosys will announce results for its fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, according to a BSE filing on Thursday.
