Infosys share price jumps 7% as SEC concludes investigation into whistleblower charges

Infosys , has earlier concluded its own in-house investigation which gave both Roy and Parekh a clean-chit in January this year.

Information Technology and outsourcing giant, Infosys informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded its investigation into certain whistleblower complaints. The share price of Infosys on the S&P BSE Sensex jumped more than 7 per cent to trade at Rs 579 per share. Infosys said that it does not expect any further action by the United States’ market regulator on the matter. The whistleblower complaint was against Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy, alleging the duo of indulging in unethical practices to boost the company’s growth.

“The Company (infosys) received notification from the SEC that the SEC has concluded its investigation and the company does not anticipate any further action by the SEC on this matter. The company has also responded to all the inquiries received from the Indian regulatory authorities and company will continue to cooperate with the authorities should there be any additional requests for information,” infosys said in a filing to the market regulators.

Infosys, has earlier concluded its own in-house investigation which gave both Roy and Parekh a clean-chit in January this year. Infosys share price had dipped 17 per cent in October 2019 when the whistleblower complaint became public, wiping off a large chunk in terms of market capitalisation of the firm. Since the beginning of the year Infosys share price has tanked 22 per cent as the fear of Coronavirus translating into a global recession grips investors in the bourses.

The complaint which came in September last year said that senior executives of the company, including Parekh and Roy were fudging the company’s financials to artificially inflate profits.This was the second whistleblower complaint against the company in two years. The first coming in 2017, questioning the $200 million takeover of Panaya,forcing the then CEO, Vishal Sikka to step down.