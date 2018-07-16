​​​
  3. Infosys share price hits all-time high; firm tops Rs 3 lakh crore m-cap for first time after 1:1 bonus issue

Infosys share price hits all-time high; firm tops Rs 3 lakh crore m-cap for first time after 1:1 bonus issue

Infosys share price rallied more than 5% in the morning deals to an all-time high on Monday and the company breached Rs 3 lakh crore m-cap for the first time ever after India's second-largest IT firm announced a bonus issue of equity shares in a ratio of 1:1.

By: | Updated: July 16, 2018 11:03 AM
Following a sharp surge in the share prices, Infosys breached Rs 3 lakh crore in m-cap for the first time. (Image: Reuters)

Infosys share price rallied more than 5% in the morning deals to an all-time high on Monday and the company breached Rs 3 lakh crore m-cap for the first time ever after India’s second-largest IT firm announced a bonus issue of equity shares in a ratio of 1:1. The board of directors of the Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys on Friday approved a bonus issue of equity shares to mark the 25th year of stock market listing. Earlier last week on Friday only, Infosys reported the financial results for the period of April-June of FY19 which were in-line with the street expectations.

The stock of Infosys emerged as the biggest gainer among the components of the BSE Sensex index on Monday after opening 1% higher at Rs 1,325 on BSE and starting flat at Rs 1,317.4 on NSE. Infosys share price surged 5.75% to an all-time high of Rs 1384.4 on BSE today. Unusually higher trading volumes were seen in Infosys shares on Monday, as at 10:31 am, more than 1.29 crore equity shares got exchanged on both BSE and NSE.

Following a sharp surge in the share prices, Infosys breached Rs 3 lakh crore in m-cap for the first time. Infosys on Monday added Rs 17,114 crore in the market capitalisation. At the all-time high share price of Rs 1,384.4, Infosys commands a market capitalisation of Rs 303038.53. At Friday’s closing, Infosys held a market capitalisation of Rs 2,85,924.08 on BSE.

Check the latest market cap and share price here: Infosys

Infosys has informed that the bonus issue of equity shares will be credited/dispatched within 2 months from the date of board’s approval by 12 September 2018. Infosys has posted a rise of 3.5% Y0Y in the net profit to Rs 3,612 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2018-2019.

Infosys shares have been one of the top performers in 2018 so far out of the total constituents of Sensex and Nifty indices. The stock o of Infosys has returned 26.42% to Rs 1,317.4 from a share price level of Rs 1,042.05 on NSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top