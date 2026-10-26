The Infosys share price is in focus on Monday, October 26. The IT major announced its earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) on Friday and also lowered its revenue growth guidance for the year. Most brokerages see limited upside going forward.

The stock is down 3% in early trade on Monday. Global investment bank Jefferies has maintained its ‘Hold’ rating and sees a potential downside hereon, while Japanese brokerage Nomura maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with an upside estimate. Nuvama Institutional Equities has downgraded the stock. Infosys Q2FY27

IT giant Infosys lowered its revenue growth guidance for FY27 to 1-2% from 1.5-3% earlier due to pricing pressure on large contracts and weakness in key industry segments. The company retained its operating margin guidance of 20-22%.

Infosys’ revenue rose 2.1% sequentially to Rs 49,244 crore for Q2FY27, marginally ahead of Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 49,108 crore. Its net profit increased 0.7% to Rs 7,823 crore, below the estimate of Rs 7,904 crore.

Jefferies on Infosys: Lowers target, rates ‘Hold’

The global investment bank Jefferies maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on the stock while lowering its target price to Rs 1,140 from Rs 1,160 earlier. This implies a downside of 1% from the current price of Rs 1,153.80.

Jefferies said while strong deal wins were positive, the cut to organic growth guidance surprised negatively. “This (lower FY27 revenue guidance) implies organic revenue growth guidance of -0.7% to 0.4%, a 75bps cut to organic growth at the midpoint. The lower end assumes further macro deterioration, while the upper end assumes improvement,” the bank said.

Jefferies lowered its revenue estimates for the company, in dollars, by 1-3% to factor in a weaker second half outlook and expects Infosys to deliver constant currency revenues at 2.6% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY27 to FY29.

The bank expects margins to be steady at 20.7% over the same period. However, it added that wage hikes and large deal ramp-ups may keep margins under pressure. “With the stock trading at 15x PE/5% dividend yield, we see limited downside, but growth concerns should limit scope for PE re-rating,” it said.

Nomura on Infosys: Reduces target price

The Japanese brokerage Nomura has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, but reduced the target price to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,310. This implies an upside of nearly 13%.

Nomura expects the IT major’s revenue to grow at 1.1-2% in FY27-FY28 from its earlier estimate of 1.2-2.8%. “Infy noted that pricing pressure due to increased competitive intensity, resulting in lower-than-anticipated price increases and softer volume growth in 2QFY27 (below its expectations), led to guidance revision. Management acknowledged that pricing pressure is broad-based across clients due to demands for AI productivity benefits, with some peers being more aggressive, but affirmed that Infosys remains disciplined in pursuing contracts that meet economic return expectations.”

Nomura has retained its EBIT margin forecast of 20.8%-21% for FY27-FY28. There could be some headwinds from amortisation for acquisitions, large deal ramp-ups, and AI productivity return to clients.

Nuvama on Infosys: Downgrades to ‘Hold’

Brokerage Nuvama has downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ and has a target price of Rs 1,200. This implies an upside of 4%.

The company’s weak performance in the first half of FY27, guidance cut, and likely ramp-down of deals in the second half is likely to lead to a weak FY27 exit rate and hence soft growth in FY28 too. Nuvama believes Infosys is likely to underperform peers, both large-caps and mid-caps, in the near to medium term.

“With H2 set to be weaker than it has been historically, the growth outlook stays weak for the near term. Inexpensive valuations limit downside,” it said, adding that margins face wage-hike headwinds phased across Q3 and Q4, pricing and deal ramp-ups headwinds, partly offset by Project Maximus.

Motilal Oswal on Infosys: Underperformance to continue

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock but has trimmed the FY28 earnings estimates by 1.5%/2.0% to factor in lower FY27 organic growth guidance and continued pricing pressure from AI-led productivity deflation.

While AI revenue continues to scale up, Motilal Oswal believes “productivity pass-through on the existing book of business will remain a near-term headwind. Execution on deal conversion and pricing remains a key monitorable.”

Motilal Oswal now has a target of Rs 1,300 per share, implying 13% upside.

What investors need to watch out for

Most brokerages have put out a cautious view on Infosys after the guidance for FY27 was revised lower. Most see growth pressures continuing, but the deal wins are seen as a key positive going forward.

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