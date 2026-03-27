Infosys share price is in focus today, March 27 after the company announced two acquisition of US-based firm. These key updates have brought this technology sector stock back into the spotlight after the 21% decline so far in 2026..

Let’s take a look at the key factor investor need to watch out of this information technology sector stock –

Infosys: Acquisitions signal expansion plans

One of the key reasons why Infosys shares are in focus is its recent acquisition announcements. The company has signed a deal to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT.

By adding specialised healthcare expertise, Infosys can offer better digital solutions to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, “Optimum Healthcare IT has established a strong position in the healthcare sector by consistently delivering measurable outcomes through deep domain expertise and trusted client engagements.”

“By bringing together Optimum’s provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers – accelerating end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale. We are pleased to welcome Optimum Healthcare and its leadership team to Infosys as we advance our shared vision for the future of healthcare,” he added,

Along with this, Infosys has also announced the acquisition of Stratus, a company focused on the property and casualty insurance segment.

Infosys undertakes strong push in global business

Another reason the stock is being tracked closely is its growing global presence. Infosys Finacle, part of its subsidiary EdgeVerve Systems, has partnered with Producers Savings Bank Corporation in the Philippines.

The bank will upgrade its core banking system and also use new digital tools to expand its lending business.

Infosys focus on artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is another key area where Infosys is trying to strengthen its position. The company has been recognised as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: AI Technical Services report for the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Infosys stock performance

Infosys shares have fallen about 12% in the last one month and is down nearly 20% over the past year.

In the last five days, however, the stock has seen a slight recovery of around 2.5%.

The 52-week high stands at Rs 1,728, while the low is around Rs 1,215.

What investors should watch

Infosys shares are in focus as these developments could shape its future growth. The company is expanding into new areas and strengthening its existing businesses. Additionally, the street will also be watching out for the Q4 results due over the next few weeks.

For investors, the key will be to track how these move the share price.