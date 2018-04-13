Infosys results Q4 2018: Infosys share price trades flat; stock tops NSE turnover on results day

Infosys results Q4 2018: Infosys share price is appreciating since last three days starting 9 April 2018. (Image: Reuters)

Infosys results Q4 2018: Infosys share price was trading little changed on BSE and NSE ahead of the Infosys results Q4 2018 on Friday as India’s second-largest IT company Infosys is all set to announce the financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2018 today, 13 April 2018. Infosys results will mark the beginning of corporate earnings for the Q4 and the fiscal year 2017-2018 by the top 100 company on Indian exchanges. Infosys shares emerged as the top traded stock on National Stock Exchange on Friday ahead of Infosys results Q4 2018.

In the major Infosys news on Friday, shares of Infosys led the exchange turnover on Friday. As at 10:25 am, more than Rs 266 crore worth shares of Infosys Ltd exchanged hands on NSE only. Interestingly, Infosys shares contributed nearly to the one-tenth of total turnover on Nifty 50 index. Up until same time, the total turnover on NSE Nifty 50 index was Rs 2,832 crore. Infosys share price rose to a day’s high of Rs 1,174, up by 0.98% ahead of Infosys result.

Infosys will report its first financial results under the leadership of Salil Parekh after Vishal Sikka made a sudden exit the post of CEO on the heightened concerns over corporate governance within the organisation.

Infosys share price is appreciating since last three days starting 9 April 2018. Earlier yesterday, Infosys share price posted a huge jump and were the top five gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 index along with India’s IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services.

Infosys share price has logged a gain of about 26% over the course of the last one year. The stock of Infosys Ltd had risen nearly 26% to Rs 1,172 from a share price level of Rs 931.4 in the last one year. Infosys commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2,55,683 crore on Bombay Stock Exchange.

On Thursday, shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose by more than 4% helping the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty to settle higher despite the regional Asian stock markets ending with red including Japan’s Nikkei, China’s Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s Kospi.