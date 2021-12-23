Infosys, Rategain among 226 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 7 scrips at fresh lows

Apart from Infosys, Rategain shares also hit 52-week high after the stock rallied to Rs 411.15 intraday. Tech Mahindra, Starlite Components, Megasoft were among other scrips that hit 52-week high.

Bulls maintained control on Dalal Street on Thursday with domestic benchmark indices trading in green. S&P BSE Sensex rallied nearly 300 points, reclaiming 57,200 while NSE Nifty 50 was up almost 100 points, regaining 17,050 mark. Infosys shares hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,860, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock surpassed its previous all-time high of 1,848.25, hit on October 20, 2021. The stock was trading higher for the third straight trading session. In the past one month, Infosys has outperformed benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock has surged 7 per cent, compared to a 2.2 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.

52-week high and low on BSE

Apart from Infosys, Rategain shares also hit 52-week high on Thursday. The stock rallied to Rs 411.15 intraday. Tech Mahindra, Starlite Components Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Megasoft were among other scrips that hit 52-week high today. Meanwhile, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd., Infra Industries Ltd, Janus Corporation Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, MPIL Corporation Ltd, Omnipotent Industries Ltd, Tarsons Products Ltd, and Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Ltd were stocks that hit 52-week low on BSE.

52-week high and low on NSE

JTL Infra, Nupur Recyclers Ltd., Udaipur Cement Work, Medplus Health Services Ltd. and PTL Enterprises stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs on NSE today. On the other hand, Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd., Vikas Multicorp(PP)and Tarsons Products Ltd. and others were among the stocks that touched their 52-week lows on NSE in Thursday’s session. In the Nifty 50 index, Power Grid, Indian Oil Corp., ITC, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers while Divis Labs, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Shree Cements and JSW Steel were among the top losers.

Stocks that surged 15% on BSE

Several stocks gained in excess of 15% on BSE today. Medplus Health Services Ltd. (up 38.34%), PTL Enterprises (up 20.09%), Accel Transmatic (up 19.99%), Shri Krishna (up 19.98%), Ceinsys Tech (up 19.98%), GPT Infraproj (up 16.06%) and Prime Property (up 15.65%) were among the stocks that surged over 15% in today’s trading session.