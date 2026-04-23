The IT bellwether Infosys has announced its fourth-quarter results (Q4FY26) after market hours today, April 23. While the headline numbers showed a jump in profit and revenue, the finer details, especially dividend payouts and stock-based incentives have also come into focus.

Apart from the headline numbers, the investors focus also goes beyond just profit and revenue to the dividends and stock grants.

Dividend announcement: What shareholders get

Alongside its results, Infosys announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY26.

The company said, “Recommended a final dividend of Rs 25/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.”

It also clarified the timeline, stating that the record date has been fixed as June 10, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.

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Stock grants to CEO: What has been approved

Another key highlight from the board meeting was the approval of stock-based incentives for CEO and MD Salil Parekh.

The company approved multiple grants under its stock incentive plans, with the total value running into tens of crores. These include performance-based restricted stock units (RSUs) and other equity-linked incentives.

According to the company filing, “The grant of annual performance-based stock incentives…covering Company’s equity shares having a market value of Rs 34.75 crore” has been approved under the 2015 plan.

In addition to this, ESG-linked incentives worth Rs 2 crore and TSR-based (Total Shareholder Return) incentives worth Rs 5 crore were also approved. Another grant worth Rs 10 crore has been approved under the 2019 stock ownership plan.

These stock units will vest over time, based on performance targets and company metrics, rather than being given upfront. The vesting timelines range from 12 months to longer-term performance-linked conditions extending beyond March 2027.

Employee stock incentives: Broader distribution

The stock grant plan is not limited to top management. Infosys has also approved equity-based incentives for employees.

The company said it will grant 27,193 restricted stock units under the 2015 plan. Additionally, performance stock units (PSUs) worth Rs 1.90 crore have been approved under the 2019 plan.

These grants will be distributed over a period of two to three years, depending on performance conditions.

Infosys Q4FY26 Results LIVE: FY27 growth seen at 1.5%-3.55%; ADR slides 4%

Infosys Q4 results

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 8,501 crore for Q4FY26, a rise of nearly 21% compared to the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 46,402 crore, up 13.4% year-on-year.

Infosys share price

The share price of Infosys in today’s trading session on BSE closed at 1242.60, down 2%.