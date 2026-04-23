All eyes on Dalal Street are today (April 23) will be fixed on the IT behemoth Infosys. This is because this tech sector company is set to announce its fourth-quarter results for FY26 (Q4FY26) later today, April 23.

The earnings season is already underway, with major IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and HCL Technologies having reported their numbers.

Now, in today’s trading session, the key focus shifts to Infosys, The company is often seen as a bellwether for the broader IT sector.

Apart from the headline numbers of the Q4FY26, investors will also closely track management commentary, future guidance, and any signals on demand trends, especially at a time when global uncertainties continue to impact technology spending.

Let’s take a look at the key things every investor needs to watch out for –

Infosys Q4FY26: Will Infosys announce a dividend this time?

One of the key factor to watch for investors today is the potential dividend announcement.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the board is expected to “recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.”

Looking at its past actions, Infosys has maintained a consistent payout track record.

The company paid an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share in October 2025 and a final dividend of Rs 22 in May 2025. In the previous year as well, it declared Rs 21 as interim and Rs 20 as final dividend.

Dividend recap

Financial Year Dividend Type Dividend per Share (Rs) Announcement/Payment Period FY26 Interim 23 October 2025 FY26 Final 22 May 2025 FY25 Interim 21 October 2024 FY25 Final 20 May 2024

Infosys Q4FY26: What are brokerages expecting from Q4?

Brokerage views on Infosys performance remain slightly mixed.

The brokerage house Axis Securities expects a modest improvement in revenue. This is driven by deal wins and currency benefits.

On the other side, another brokerage house Nuvama has taken a more cautious stance. In its report, the brokerage noted, “We forecast revenue to decline -0.8% QoQ in CC and -0.5% QoQ in USD terms impacted by seasonal furloughs, with BFSI remaining stable. EBIT margin is likely to remain flat QoQ driven by project Maximus and Fx tailwind, partly offset by visa costs.”

The report further added, “We expect Infosys to provide FY27 organic revenue growth guidance of 2–5% CC YoY and margin guidance of 20–22%.”

Infosys Q4FY26: Is there any buzz around leadership changes?

Apart from earnings, there is also market chatter around leadership continuity. According to an ET report, it indicates that the board may discuss succession planning, with CEO Salil Parekh’s current term ending in March 2027.

Financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently. We have reached out to the company and will update when we hear from them.

Infosys Q4FY26: What do the technical charts indicate?

When looked from the technical standpoint, as per the financialexpress.com market statistics, Infosys in the short term trades close to its 5-day, 10-day, and 20-day moving averages.

However, on the other side, looking at the longer-term trend, this IT stock remains under pressure. The stock is still trading below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Infosys: How has the stock performed recently?

Infosys share price has declined about 4% in the last five trading sessions.

Over a six-month period, it is down nearly 17%, while on a yearly basis, it has slipped around 14%.

So far in 2026, the stock has corrected sharply by about 23%.

It is currently trading closer to its 52-week low of Rs 1,215.10, compared to a high of Rs 1,728.00. The company’s market capitalisation stands at around Rs 5.26 lakh crore, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.80.

ALSO READ Infosys Q4 FY26 preview: What are investors expecting after sharp selloff in IT stocks today

What should investors watch before the closing bell?

With multiple factors at play – earnings, dividend expectations, guidance, AI and technical positioning today’s session could be crucial for Infosys. The key question remains whether the results will provide enough triggers for a reversal or continue to reflect the ongoing pressure in the IT sector.