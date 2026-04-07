IT major Infosys is all set to declare its quarterly earnings and consolidated financial results for FY26 on April 23. The company has scheduled a two-day board meeting, which will commence from April 22, to approve and review its financial statements.

Infosys Q4 result: Date and time – Where to watch

The Board of Directors will then approve the results and also recommend a final dividend, subject to shareholder approval, a day after, on April 23.

Markets will particularly monitor the financial performance of this IT firm, as earlier in February, the company announced a collaboration with Anthropic for the deployment of AI solutions across its various enterprises, including telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and so on.

Brokerages expect Infosys Q4 revenue to see seasonal weakness due to fewer billings and seasonal factors caused by the Iran war and currency depreciation. They add that the rather muted revenue growth will also limit the company’s Q4 net profit.

Infosys Preview: Q4 net profit expectation

According to brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities, Infosys is expected to report a 5% QoQ decline in its net profit to around Rs 7,541 crore; however, the company’s bottom line will rise by more than 7% YoY.

Kotak Institutional Equities too expects the company’s net profit for Q4FY26 to decline by over 2% on a quarterly basis to Rs 7,459 crore, marked by the completion of the buyback. It forecasts the IT firm’s profit to rise 13% on a YoY basis.

Infosys Preview: Q4 revenue outlook

As per Kotak, the company’s revenue is expected at Rs 46,844 crore, marking an on-year rise of more than 14%, while the brokerage expects the IT firm’s topline to grow by 3% on a quarterly basis aided by benefits of rupee depreciation. “We expect stable revenues from sale of third-party item,” Kotak said.

Nuvama pegs Infosys Q4 revenue at nearly Rs 46,300 crore, reflecting a QoQ growth of approximately 2%, while the revenue is expected to grow by 13% on a YoY basis. “We forecast revenue to decline -0.8% QoQ in CC and -0.5% QoQ in USD terms, impacted by seasonal furloughs, with BFSI remaining stable,” the brokerage said.

Infosys Preview: Q4 EBIT estimates

According to Kotak, the IT major’s EBIT for Q4FY26 Infosys is projected at Rs 9,984 crore, signalling a YoY rise of over 16% and a QoQ growth of more than 3%.

Nuvama estimates the company’s EBIT slightly lower at Rs 9,926 crore, forecasting an on-year rise of nearly 16% and a growth of around 3% on a quarterly basis.

“EBIT margin is likely to remain flat QoQ, driven by Project Maximus and FX tailwind, partly offset by visa costs,” Nuvama said.

Overall, both the brokerage houses estimate a rather soft quarter for Infosys, marked by stable operating performance but limited earnings momentum. Kotak adds that investors will focus on the impact of the Iran war and Gen AI deflation growth prospects.

Infosys: Dividend News

For FY26, the company has recommended a final dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders. In November 2025, the firm paid out an interim dividend of Rs 23 per equity share, while for FY25, it paid a final dividend of Rs 22.

Over the past few years, Infosys has been following a pattern of paying out one interim dividend along with a final dividend.

Infosys: Q3FY26

For Q3FY26, the IT major Infosys reported a YoY decline of more than 2% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,654 crore from Rs 6,806 crore reported in Q3FY25.On a sequential basis, the company reported a decline of nearly 10% from Rs 7,364 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 stood at Rs 45,479 crore, rising nearly 9% YoY against Rs 41,764 crore reported for the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its topline rose by over 2% from Rs 44,490 crore reported in Q2FY26.