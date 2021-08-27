Infosys, ONGC, SAIL, SpiceJet, PNB, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra stocks in focus

Going ahead, analysts see 16600 followed by 16500 as immediate supports; whereas on the flipside, 16700 to be the level to watch out for. Image: Reuters

Nifty futures turned positive and were trading 24 points or 0.14 per cent up at 16,692 on the Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Going ahead, analysts see 16600 followed by 16500 as immediate supports; whereas on the flipside, 16700 to be the level to watch out for. “From here on, the direction is likely to be dictated by the banking space only and hence, it would be important to keep a close watch on it,” Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking), said.

Stocks to watch

Infosys: Infosys Public Services Inc. (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys announced that it will enable Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), to digitize driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

ONGC: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is all set to deliver USD 860 million worth 47 oil and gas rigs to ONGC Limited by end of next year, a senior official of the Hyderabad-based infra major said on Thursday.

SAIL: SAIL has targeted to bring down its debt between Rs 15,000- 20,000 crore in the next couple of months, chairperson Soma Mondal told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the MSTC new headquarters.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet announced that it has entered into a settlement with Avolon, paving the way for the airline’s 737 MAX aircraft to start to return to service. The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.

PNB, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of the tenure of SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank, by about four-and-a-half months through January 31, 2022, when he is due for superannuation. Similarly, the tenure of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of UCO Bank, and AS Rajeev, MD&CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, by two years each.