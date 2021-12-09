Infosys, IndiGo, HCL Technologies, Nazara Technologies among stocks in focus today

On the fundamental side, Dalal Street could look towards global peers for cues. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty have rallied for two consecutive sessions now as bulls attempt to recoup losses. Nifty 50 is now at a crucial resistance zone, according to technical analysts. “Nifty has reached a good hurdle zone of 17500, if it manages to sustain above-said levels or if it gives any decisive close above the same then we may see more upside in the coming session towards 18k mark,” said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. On the fundamental side, Dalal Street could look towards global peers for cues. “Given the high volatility in the market, we would remain cautiously optimistic on the markets,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, has signed an agreement with Dehradun-based Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR–IIP) to manufacture and deploy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) globally, the airliner said on Wednesday.

Infosys: On Wednesday Infosys said that its business process management unit is expanding its presence in Ireland, creating 250 jobs locally with the development of a new delivery center in Waterford.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has announced a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue includes a base size of Rs 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription to Rs 800 crore, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore.

NHPC: NHPC said the board of the company has approved the merger/amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

HCL Technologies: The IT major on Wednesday said that it along with Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank), the largest cooperative primary bank in Germany, have signed with Atruvia AG an agreement to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (gbs). HCL will own 51%, while apoBank will own 49% stake of gbs.

Nazara Technologies: The online gaming major announced Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San.Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Publishme, Turkey) has subscribed to a 30.82% stake in Publishme Global FZ LLC. With this, the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary company i.e. Nazara Technologies FZ-LLC, is now holding 69.18% stake in Publishme Global FZ-LLC.

Gland Pharma: Pharma company said it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Cangrelor for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vials. Gland Pharma said it may be amongst one of the first to file for this product and may be eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.