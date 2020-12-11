  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infosys completes 8 years of NYSE listing, to ring closing bell

By: |
December 11, 2020 10:10 PM

Infosys plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, taking its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

This year, Infosys achieved carbon neutrality, 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

Infosys will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday to commemorate its eighth anniversary of listing on the exchange.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will ring the closing bell in a ceremony to celebrate the company’s 2020 achievements, including its eight years of trading on the NYSE, rapid growth in the US, and its recently announced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030, a regulatory filing said.

Related News

“This has been a pivotal year for our employees, customers, and investors, as we have together faced historic challenges.” As the world emerges out of the ongoing disruption, Infosys has remained steadfastly committed to helping global enterprises navigate the challenges through rapid digital acceleration.

“This year also marks Infosys’ expanded investment in our US presence, commitment to create 25,000 American jobs by 2022, and efforts to meet the reskilling and employment needs raised by COVID-19,” Parekh said.

Infosys plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, taking its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

In 2017, Infosys had committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years, and has created 13,000 jobs in the US.

“The moment also celebrates the company’s ESG roadmap for 2030, through which it continues to set high aspirations towards being a well-governed organisation for diverse talent with an inclusive workplace and community strategies to leverage technology for good,” Parekh said.

This year, Infosys achieved carbon neutrality, 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

In its recently published Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030, the company also outlined ambitious goals for hiring and retaining talent as well as creating an inclusive workplace.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Infosys completes 8 years of NYSE listing to ring closing bell
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt securities next week
2Embassy REIT gets unitholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 8k crore
3In 20th year, ICICI Prudential’s AUM crosses Rs 2 lakh crore