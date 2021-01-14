Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, among top large-cap stocks to buy in CY21 as earnings revive

The brokerage firm has picked up 12 large-cap stocks for investment in 2021, as it sees revival in earnings and expects liquidity and rates to remain supportive

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 posted 15 per cent returns in the calendar year 2020, despite COVID-19 related challenges. Indian share markets staged a smart recovery from March lows and ended the year with fresh record highs. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccination will start from January 16, 2021, in India, which may fuel demand recovery pace. Domestic research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the government to prioritise growth in upcoming Union Budget 2021. The brokerage firm bets on BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Cement and Auto sectors. It has picked up 12 large-cap stocks for investment in 2021, as it sees revival in earnings and expects liquidity and rates to remain supportive.

Infosys: The research firm expects Infosys’ strong deal pipeline and resilient portfolio to help deliver best of the peer group USD revenue (8.6%) and PAT (17%) CAGR over FY20-22E, led by large deal wins, high exposure to the digital business, improvement in cost metrics like on-site-offshore ratio and attrition, and the investment phase getting over.

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) gained market share in 90 per cent and increased penetration in 70 per cent of the portfolio compared to pre-COVID levels. Motilal Oswal sees robust earnings growth potential beyond the near term owing to its portfolio and execution strengths. “Significant synergies in FY22E as a result of GSKCH merger,” it said.

ICICI Bank: Private bank ICICI Bank remains one of the brokerage’s top ideas in the BFSI space. It expects RoA/RoE of 1.7%/15.2% for FY23E. The bank is seeing strong demand recovery in consumption loans, with disbursements in secured loans having surpassed pre-COVID levels.

Bharti Airtel: Motilal Oswal favors Bharti Airtel given its strong earnings outlook and improving RoCE and FCF generation potential. “We expect it to generate post-interestFCF of INR64b in FY22E after factoring in the spectrum renewal cost of Rs 13000 crore.

HCL Technologies: Given its deep capabilities in the IMS space and strategic partnerships, investments in cloud, and digital capabilities, Motilal Oswal expects HCL Tech to emerge stronger on the back of an expected increase in enterprise demand for these services.

SBI: The brokerage firm believes that earnings normalization cycle has begun as the uncertainty due to COVID-19 has receded significantly. The brokerage firm is of view that State Bank of India has a strong franchise, both in assets and liabilities, and is gaining market share unlike other PSBs. “We estimate FY20-23E PPoP at 11% CAGR (v/s FY15-20 CAGR of 7% CAGR), aided by improving cost of funds and market share gains,” it said.

Ultratech Cement: The cement major company, Ultratech Cement, ramping-up under-utilized acquired capacities (Binani, Century), and it also has a strong pipeline of projects and brownfield expansion potential, offering visibility on long term growth. It estimates a 14%/28% CAGR in consolidated EBITDA/PAT over FY20–22E, driven by robust volumes and lower operating and interest costs.

Titan Company: Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that Titan’s medium-to long-term earnings growth opportunity is best-of-breed, reflected in the 24% EPS CAGR over the past three years. The firm has witnessed a strong rebound in consumer sentiment, supported by the wedding season and festive demand.

M&M: The research firm sees that Mahindra & Mahindra’s focus on tightening capital allocation could act as a re-rating catalyst. It expects twin levers of EPS growth and re-rating. Given its strong footing in Tractors and LCVs, M&M is the best proxy of a rural recovery in the auto segment.

Divi’s Laboratories: Divis Laboratories is a global leader in large-volume APIs. The research firm expects a 34 per cent earnings CAGR over FY20–23E, led by increased business prospects from CS and Generics as well as 770bp margin expansion on better operating leverage.

Muthoot Finance: Motilal Oswal sees Muthoot Finance’s growth to continue over the near-to-medium term given elevated gold prices and higher gold loan demand due to the lockdown impact on customers. “We expect Muthoot Finance to deliver 20% YoY AUM growth in FY21 and 15% CAGR thereafter,” it said.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland is focused on expanding and creating new revenue and profit pools. The brokerage firm believes that Ashok Leyland seems to be in a better position to come out stronger and grow faster than the industry within 2–3 years.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research and brokerage firm. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)